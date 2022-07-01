Each life has its own story to tell, its own journey.
For some, that journey follows the traditional route of high school graduation.
For others, earning that diploma takes another course — with success coming at a later age and individual studies.
Last week, 17 adults who completed their high school graduation equivalency tests celebrated their achievements with a commencement exercise.
The block behind the Laurel County Courthouse was closed to traffic as graduation ceremonies were conducted on the street in front of the Laurel County Adult Education and Literacy facility. Director Tina Cook welcomed the crowd, stating that seeing students achieve their goals was a heartwarming experience. Board President Jim Meding also addressed the graduates, telling them that their accomplishment was a major step in improving their own lives as well as their contributions to society.
"Keep your heads high and your hearts open but protect your heart as well," he said. "Make this world a better place as you work to make your lives better."
He also issued a challenge to the graduates: "Do everything you can to be successful because your future is now."
Nathan Myers and Samantha Riley also addressed their fellow graduates, encouraging them to continue their quest to improve their lives. Riley ended her speech by saying, "Only you can taste your dreams."
Two students were also presented with scholarships. Paul Claiborne presented the Kathy Claiborne Scholarship of $500 in honor of his wife while a second student received the Jackie Steele Scholarship from the Adult Ed and Literacy Council. That scholarship is presented in honor of an outgoing board member each year.
Cook said that 67 persons had completed their GED program this year, although only 17 participated in Thursday's commencement program. That did, however, include a father and daughter who completed their studies — the father at the London facility and the daughter at the Corbin center.
