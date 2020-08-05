Photo submitted
London-Laurel County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting July 8 at the new Advance Auto Parts located at 187 Cumberland Gap Parkway in Corbin. Chamber members welcomed in the business with a plaque.
Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%..
Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: August 5, 2020 @ 3:48 pm
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.