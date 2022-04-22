MANCHESTER, Ky. — Effective April 23, the AdventHealth Medical Group Cardiology at London located at 1380 Hwy 192, Suite A, London, KY 40741 and the Cardiology Department of AdventHealth Primary Care Clinic located at 56 Marie Langdon Drive, Manchester, KY 40962 will close.
"We are grateful for the quality, compassionate care that Dr. Ashwini Anand has provided to our community and wish him great success and happiness in his future endeavors," a press release said. "To ensure access to medical care for your cardiology needs, Dr. Anand will continue to serve his patients in both Manchester and London. To schedule an appointment with him, please call 606-330-0050. Of course, you may seek medical care from another provider if you like. If you choose to do so, we recommend looking for a new provider as soon as possible to ensure continuity of care."
As part of this transition, Dr. Anand’s patients have been mailed a letter notifying them of Dr. Anand’s departure from AdventHealth. All patient letters included a medical record release with the notice of departure, so they may have their medical records transferred to any cardiology provider they chose. Should you have any questions about this transition please reach out to our office at 606- 599-4080.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.