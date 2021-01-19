AdventHealth Manchester welcomes first New Year's baby

On Tuesday, January 5 at 7:29 p.m., the Obstetrics Unit at AdventHealth Manchester delivered its first “New Year’s Baby,”….a beautiful baby boy, Trevor McIntosh weighing 7 pounds and 4 ounces and was 21 inches long. The proud parents of Trevor are James McIntosh and River Dean.
AdventHealth is committed to helping families have the best experience possible when delivering their newest member. In that regard, parents are provided with the opportunity to attend childbirth classes throughout their pregnancy. By attending the classes and delivering at AdventHealth, families participating in the classes receive a new car seat and a keepsake plate, along with several other gifts.
The Hospital’s Obstetrics Unit also provides massage therapy to mothers upon admission. Photography for new babies is available, as well as a trained lactation consultant on staff.
“With our well-trained staff and experienced nurses and childbirth educators, we seek to provide a family-centered delivery in a safe, comfortable environment,” said Chris Self, CEO.
Congratulations to the family on the new addition.
