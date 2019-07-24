The African Children’s Choir's 50th touring group will be playing multiple stops in Kentucky throughout the remainder of July, returning to the Bluegrass state for the first time in years.
The choir will be performing at East Bernstadt at 7 p.m. Friday, July 26 at First Baptist Church and following the performance up in Lawrenceburg on July 28 at Fox Creek Christian Church at 11 a.m. and then playing in Fisherville on the same day at Spencer Christian Church at 7 p.m. Before this the choir will have just got done performing in Glasgow.
“It definitely is an experience and I would say that it’s much more than just entertainment that people come out and see,” said Jade Powers, who has been a tour leader since April.
These performances, titled “Just As I Am,” are new performances based around common hymns sang in churches. The African Children’s Choir will offer a fresh take on these songs by performing them to an African beat and even translating some of them into an African language.
The proceeds go to education for children in Africa who are born with a steep disadvantage. In just a year, though, the African Children’s Choir will sponsor around 1,000 kids to get their education all the way through post-secondary school.
In the 35 years the African Children’s Choir has existed, it has sent 52,000 children to school.
Tickets are not sold for the events, but after their performance there is a love offering taken up among the audience. Powers said this is not the only way people can help, as they are frequently asked after shows how they can volunteer (there is a station available for those who attend that wish to find out more about volunteering).
People can also sponsor a child in Africa who needs help and can begin to develop a personal relationship with them.
The children are selected for the program based off need, as in they do not have any access to education and are not being sponsored by any other programs. They are reached through different contacts the organization has, like schools, churches and community leaders who reach out to different regions and see which areas have children that need help.
The African Children’s Choir looks for children who are between 7 and 9 years old. The program may sponsor 1,000 kids a year, but only between 18 and 20 actually go on tour to sing. The mass amount of kids still receive help while staying in their home country.
The children are selected to go on tour by their emotional stability and their ability to obtain a passport, according to Powers. She also said that all of the teaching of the songs and choreography takes place in Africa, so the children know their performance well before they arrive to the United States.
“Usually the children radiate such joy, so they really bring with them joy and hope, so they really invite others to partake in living joyfully and hopefully. In a way I guess it could combat a lot of present issues that we deal with by just expanding our horizon as well as helping us believe with more joy and hope,” Powers said.
