After 6 days in 'orange zone', Laurel back into 'red zone' 

After being in the orange since last Wednesday, March 3, Laurel County went back into the red on Tuesday.
The majority of Kentucky has made it to the orange zone, several are yellow and one, Elliot County, was green with a 0 incidence rate. Monroe County had been in the green on Sunday and Monday, but rose back into the yellow on Tuesday.
Whitley County remained in the orange on Tuesday. It has been in the orange zone since Friday, meaning the county has stayed below the 25 per 100,000 incidence rate that puts a county in the red. The seven-day incidence is calculated by taking the total number of unique cases in each county over the past seven days, divided by seven to get a daily average, divided by the U.S. census bureau county population, and multiplied by 100,000 to get the incidence per 100,000 people.
An orange zone means the incidence rate is between 10 and 25, yellow is between 1 and 10, and green is less than 1.
Laurel County was at 23.5 on Monday, but went up to 29.4 on Tuesday.
The Laurel County Health Department gave its weekly report on Monday with 120 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. The highest one day total was from last Tuesday, February 23, with 28 new cases and the lowest was Sunday, March 7, with six new cases.
While the health department did not give an active case total, it did report 27 are currently hospitalized and 11 of the active cases are within congregate settings.
The health department also noted there were five deaths of people who had tested positive for COVID-19, but the cause of death had not yet been determined as COVID-19. These deaths will be reviewed by the state COVID-19 death review committee, according to the Laurel County Health Department. Those deaths were not included in the county’s total death count of 45 as of Monday since they had not been confirmed.
On Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear said a record 127,110 Kentuckians were vaccinated during the past week, breaking the previous record of 112,428 vaccinations set the week before.
“We are really ramping up to meet the moment and we are going to achieve this goal the President set of having a vaccine available for any Kentucky adult who wants one by the end of May,” said Gov. Beshear.
The Governor also said the state’s positivity rate has dropped to 3.94%, the lowest rate since Sept. 21.
On Monday Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health, updated Kentuckians on new guidance for fully vaccinated individuals from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
“For adults who are fully vaccinated, the CDC is now saying those individuals within their own homes can gather in small groups with other fully vaccinated adults,” said Dr. Stack. “If vaccinated and unvaccinated people are mixed together in a gathering, generally you should still practice social distancing and wear your masks.
“The other guidance – and this is really important – when you are out in public settings, whether you are vaccinated or not, please wear your masks, social distance, wash your hands and continue to do those behaviors until we get everybody vaccinated, particularly the most vulnerable in society. There has also been no relaxation of the travel guidance by the CDC yet in relation to vaccination status. The new guidance released today is great news overall, but we still have to be careful.”
Statewide Case Information
As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 9, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:
New cases Tuesday: 880
New deaths Tuesday: 21
Positivity rate: 3.94%
Total deaths: 4,850
Currently hospitalized: 551
Currently in ICU: 147
Currently on ventilator: 81
Top counties with the most positive cases were: Jefferson, Fayette, Laurel and Kenton. Each county reported at least 30 new cases.
