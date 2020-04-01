Since the launch of the state’s hotline to report and prevent price gouging, 1,400 complaints for the hiking of prices for medical, cleaning and food items have been reported, according to Attorney General Daniel Cameron.
In an AARP teleconference call with Cameron, Gov. Andy Beshear and Secretary Eric Friedlander, Cameron stated price gouging is something his office is taking seriously and working very hard to address.
“The attorney general’s office is working hard to protect from those that illegally profit by engaging in price gouging,” Cameron said Monday morning.
Already, he said, his office has worked to address the most egregious of offenders, including two Tennessee brothers who purchased 17,000 bottles of hand sanitizer along the I-75 corridor. Cameron’s office was able to obtain the merchandise and redistribute it to first responders.
In addition, Cameron said his office has sent several cease and desist orders to local sellers on Amazon who are inflating the prices of the same materials as much as 1,900% to the consumer.
During the conference, the attorney general took a moment to address the types of scams his office continues to see that are tailored around the coronavirus pandemic.
One ploy being used by scammers uses fear and uncertainty, he said, claiming to have the cure or vaccine to prevent COVID-19.
“Check the source and only take advice from your family health care provider,” Cameron urged.
Callers are also posing as nonprofit personnel or health care providers and asking for personal information that they claim will be used to help fund or research a cure.
“Legit organizations will never allow a transaction to be made through wire transfers, cash or gift cards,” he warned.
Fraudulent callers are also using a ploy requesting personal information or medicare payment numbers in exchange for a test for the new novel virus.
“Again, your health care provider should be involved in those discussions,” he said.
And with Kentuckians forced to remain in their homes, Cameron said, those looking to con have “reactivated the classic scams” of requesting private information, such as a Social Security Number, to disburse funds or verify a bank account.
In order to combat price gouging, scam phone phone calls and fraud, Cameron’s office has set up a consumer protection hotline, as well as an online complaint form that can be submitted.
“Kentuckians don’t need to be weighed down,” he said. “Reach out to our office … . I applaud those that take this pandemic seriously and promote the collective good to protect the commonwealth and the country.”
To file an online complaint, visit ag.ky.gov/pricegouging or call the consumer protection hotline at 888-432-9257.
