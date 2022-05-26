London, KY (40741)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 58F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.