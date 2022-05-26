While the London Corbin Airport is usually filled with planes and helicopters, it took a break on Saturday with a cruise-in featuring classic and vintage vehicles. From the coveted Corvette models to a Volkswagen to the antique cars and trucks, Saturday's show had something for everyone.
Airport hosts cruise-in car show
- By Nita Johnson Staff Writer
