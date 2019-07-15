State and federal funds will give the London-Corbin Airport some needed improvements to its existing runway.
The $1.85 million grant will provide new paving to the airport's nearly 6,000 feet of runway - one of the largest runway areas in the state.
Matt Singer, Airport Manager, said the repaving is direly needed.
"The runway was resealed and re-striped in 2012, but the last time the entire runway was paved was nearly 40 years ago and it has far outlived its life expectancy," Singer said. "That's not saying the runway is dangerous but it needs work."
Often referred to as one of Laurel County's 'best kept secrets,' the London-Corbin Airport is a busy terminal that Singer said has traffic of 45 to 50 operations per day. Bad weather, inevitably, has an effect on the volume of aircraft coming into the facility off South Laurel Road, but on average, Singer said the airport sees heavy volume.
"We have the flight students, military, state police and transients - the businesses and people who stop here to refuel," he added.
The airport is a hub for business, hosting 75 hangars and only three of those which are unoccupied at this time.
"We have three individual hangars and one large one of about 10,000 square feet that would hold a large business jet," Singer said. "But out of 75 hangars, there are only three that are not occupied right now."
Singer said the federal grant - which is being offset by state funds - is gratefully welcomed. In fact, the repaving became a priority of the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) in the distribution of allocated funds.
"The FAA actually moved other projects around and made this a priority project," Singer explained. "The funds are actually coming from the federal government and state funds because the FAA money only applies for 100 feet wide runways and ours is 150 feet. But the state stepped in and said they'd do funding for the other 50 feet."
The grant was announced on Tuesday, July 9 by U.S. Representative Hal Rogers. The London-Corbin Airport was one of six such grants announced by U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao under the new Airport Improvement Program (AIP). Rogers supported the grant monies as a member of the U.S. House Appropriations Committee.
"As we work to create new jobs and recruit new industries to Southern and Eastern Kentucky, we must ensure that our rural airports are accessible and reliable for business travel," said Rogers. "The London-Corbin Airport has welcomed U.S. Presidents and various leaders from across the country, and I applaud members of the airport board for applying for important grant opportunities that are essential to maintaining and supporting aviation operations that are central to our rural region."
According to the FAA's most recent economic analysis, U.S. civil aviation accounts for $1.6 trillion in total economic activity and supports nearly 11 million jobs.
"This significant investment in airport improvements in Kentucky will fund construction and rehabilitation projects that will help maintain high levels of safety in U.S. aviation," said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.
Other airports receiving grants in eastern Kentucky include Big Sandy Regional Airport in Martin County, Wendell-Ford Airport in Perry County, West Liberty Airport in Morgan County, and Tucker-Guthrie Memorial Airport in Harlan County.
