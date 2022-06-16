Aisin Automotive Casting celebrated the opening of a new on-site health and wellness center on Thursday. Aisin partnered with Everside Health to provide its team members with more convenient healthcare options for everything from screenings and prevention to chronic disease management and urgent care. Members of the London - Laurel County Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting for the opening. | Photo by Erin Cox
Aisin opens on-site health center
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Featured Local Savings
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Phyllis is survived by her siblings, Patricia Deaver, Edna Goble, Diann Hall (Ewing), Candy Bone ((Flint), and many loving nieces and nephews, Regina, Richard, David, Melanie, Stephanie, Dena, Xana, Amanda, Aaron, Will, Benjamin and Chris. Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, James …
Nancy Lorraine Tankersley, 76, of Miamisburg, Ohio and formerly of London, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022. Private services will be held. Arrangements entrusted to GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Condolences may be expressed at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com
Most Popular
Articles
- 23-month-old dies after drowning in swimming pool in Laurel County
- Laurel BOE approves creating school district police department
- Jep Irwin steps down as SLHS football coach to take over as SLHS Athletic Director
- Bridge replacement project starts June 20 in Laurel County
- Bowling honored for 60 years of funeral director service
- SUCCESS COMES EARLY: Cousins with Laurel County ties have had one heck of a spring
- Summer school hits record numbers; Construction, employee issues addressed
- North Laurel's Jenna Howard signs with University of Kentucky cheerleading
- NOAH WAY!: It’s true, former Harlan County Black Bear standout, Trent Noah, has enrolled at North Laurel
- Campbellsville University honors hundreds of teachers including 3 in Laurel County
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.