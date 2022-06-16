Aisin opens on-site health center

Aisin Automotive Casting celebrated the opening of a new on-site health and wellness center on Thursday. Aisin partnered with Everside Health to provide its team members with more convenient healthcare options for everything from screenings and prevention to chronic disease management and urgent care. Members of the London - Laurel County Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting for the opening. | Photo by Erin Cox

