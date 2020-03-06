An early morning February 16 crash sent three teens for medical treatment, one of whom was flown to a Lexington hospital for severe injuries.
Information from the Laurel County Sheriff's Office received on Wednesday indicates the accident took place around 2:23 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, six miles south of London along KY 229. A 2016 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling north along the roadway when it entered a curve at a high rate of speed, then left the roadway and hit a tree.
The driver of the vehicle, 18-year-old Noah Blevins of London, and a passenger, 18-year-old David Griffith II, were taken to Saint Joseph London for treatment of injuries by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County. A 16-year-old female passenger was airlifted from the scene and taken to the University of Kentucky Medical Center for treatment of severe injuries.
The Sentinel-Echo had received information from the public about the crash, but never received an official press release from the Laurel County Sheriff's Office in the following days. On Monday The Sentinel-Echo reached out for information on the crash and received a press release on Wednesday.
The press release states that alcohol involvement is suspected in the crash, as Deputy Tommy Houston smelled alcohol on both men. Drug and alcohol screenings were also conducted, although Sheriff's Deputy Gilbert Acciardo said the results of that test have not been returned at this time.
Acciardo said the case is still under investigation.
Griffith and Blevins are two of the four teens charged with the July 31, 2019, abuse and death of a stray dog. The situation came to light after a Snapchat post was re-posted on Facebook of a person slapping a dog in the head. That dog was later found on an East Bernstadt farm, nearly beaten to death. The property owner attempted to take the animal for emergency treatment, but the dog died en route to a veterinarian.
Toby Glen Harrison, 20, of East Bernstadt, Blevins, Griffith and a juvenile male were all charged in the incident. Blevins, Harrison and the juvenile were charged with the animal's abuse, with Blevins and Harrison being indicted in October on charges of torture of a dog, second-degree cruelty to animals and third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor. Both are free on bond but are set for a jury trial on March 18.
Griffith settled his case at the district court level on Feb. 19 - just three days following the crash that injured the female. He was charged with unlawful transaction with a minor and obstructing governmental operations from the dog abuse incident.
Griffith originally told investigating officers that he had only given two of the males involved in the animal cruelty a ride home that day. Further investigation indicated that Griffith had also provided alcoholic beverages to underage teens.
He pled guilty to obstructing governmental operations by lying to police, with the remaining charges dismissed as part of the plea agreement. Griffith was sentenced to 24 months in jail, which was probated for 24 months on the condition that he have no further violations within that time period.
