Recognizing a need in the community is what brought Alexander & Associates to London several years ago.
Greta Alexander recognized that rural communities often did not have the services that larger cities offered and launched her clinic off KY 192-Bypass. Her clientele soon expanded and she moved to a new location on Thompson-Poynter Road a few years later.
But the increased patient roster and expansion of services soon outgrew that location and the business sought a new location where they could offer even more services.
That led Alexander & Associates to a larger facility, located off KY 1006 just past Fazoli's and Texas Roadhouse.
A ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday offered the public a view of the new facility that features devices to assist children with disabilities, a gymnasium and sensory room for children with autism and adults.
"We offer services for anyone from 0 to 100," Alexander said. "We have speech therapy, occupational therapy and we are currently looking for a physical therapy. We've added Chris George who deals with behavioral problems."
Early intervention for autistic children is a primary function of the facility, with the staff teaching new and appropriate skills. The highly trained therapists and counselors hold a Masters' degree while the office staff has experience with the techniques necessary for quick and efficient services.
"We are all committed to excellence," she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.