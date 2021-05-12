Recognizing a need in the community is what brought Alexander & Associates to London several years ago.

Greta Alexander recognized that rural communities often did not have the services that larger cities offered and launched her clinic off KY 192-Bypass. Her clientele soon expanded and she moved to a new location on Thompson-Poynter Road a few years later.

But the increased patient roster and expansion of services soon outgrew that location and the business sought a new location where they could offer even more services.

That led Alexander & Associates to a larger facility, located off KY 1006 just past Fazoli's and Texas Roadhouse.

A ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday offered the public a view of the new facility that features devices to assist children with disabilities, a gymnasium and sensory room for children with autism and adults.

"We offer services for anyone from 0 to 100," Alexander said. "We have speech therapy, occupational therapy and we are currently looking for a physical therapy. We've added Chris George who deals with behavioral problems."

Early intervention for autistic children is a primary function of the facility, with the staff teaching new and appropriate skills. The highly trained therapists and counselors hold a Masters' degree while the office staff has experience with the techniques necessary for quick and efficient services.

"We are all committed to excellence," she said.

