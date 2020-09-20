When his hound dog got sprayed by a skunk, Bubba headed to Walmart to get the strongest laundry detergent he could find.
“You shouldn’t use this on your dog,” the sales clerk said. “It’s too strong. It could kill him.”
Bubba wasn’t going to be stopped. He bought the detergent, and headed home.
A week later, the sales clerk saw Bubba in town and asked him if his dog was smelling better.
“No,” Bubba said. “He died.”
“Well,” the sales clerk said, “I warned you that that detergent might kill him.”
“It wasn’t the detergent that killed him,” Bubba said. “It was the spin cycle that did him in.”
Well, anyone should know that putting a dog in a washing machine could lead to a bad outcome. In fact, there are lots of things we do that that can lead to bad outcomes. Yet, so often we do them anyway.
Did you ever wonder why we feel drawn to do things we know we really shouldn’t be doing? The Apostle Paul knew what it was to grapple with that very issue, and he offered the answer. Here’s what he said:
“For the good that I would, I do not: but the evil which I would not, that I do. Now if I do that I would not, it is no more I that do it, but sin that dwelleth in me. I find then a law, that, when I would do good, evil is present with me. For I delight in the law of God after the inward man: But I see another law in my members, warring against the law of my mind, and bringing me into captivity to the law of sin which is in my members. O wretched man that I am! Who shall deliver me from the body of this death? I thank God through Jesus Christ our Lord” (Romans 7:19-25).
Did you get that? Jesus is the answer. As long as we’re in these fleshly bodies, we’re going to grapple with the pull and tug to do wrong, to do things that lead to bad outcomes. But through Jesus Christ, we find forgiveness and restoration.
In a spiritual sense, the sin in our lives causes us to smell even worse than Bubba’s skunk-sprayed hound dog. But we’re cleansed by the blood that Jesus shed on the cross of Calvary.
The Bible says “if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus Christ and believe in thine heart that God raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved” (Romans 10:9).
Perhaps you’ve never accepted Christ as your savior. Perhaps you think it’s a difficult legalistic process. It’s not. Simply ask the Lord to forgive you and save you, and he’ll do it, “for whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved (Romans 10:13).
Roger Alford is pastor of South Fork Baptist Church. Reach him at 502-514-6857 or rogeralford1@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.