As the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year begins next week, school officials are following the recommendations of the CDC and Kentucky Department of Education for safety for students as the COVID cases rise throughout the state.
During Monday's bimonthly meeting of the Laurel County Board of Education, Superintendent Dr. Doug Bennett said additions to the Student Code of Conduct had three revisions in accordance to the latest guidance by the health and education departments.
Those three items were:
1. Recommend that all students who have not been vaccinated for COVID should wear masks in the classroom and indoor events;
2. All students are required to wear masks on school buses; and
3. Recommend that parents with children ages 12 and older and family members be vaccinated.
Bennett said those recommendations had been released on July 14 and included the Center for Disease Control, Kentucky Department of Education and Cabinet for Family and Health Services.
Acting board chair Philip Bundy re-iterated the three recommendations, emphasizing that the recommendations were being upheld by the local school district.
"But we are not requiring students to wear masks - we're just following the CDC recommendations," he said.
Board members also heard from Bennett and Finance Officer Adam Hooker regarding the artificial turf project at South Laurel High School's football field. Bennett said the turf was scheduled for delivery on July 15 but that had been delayed. Bennett said the new date of delivery is set for early August, with Hooker explaining that the contractors are ready to go with the project.
"It's not the contractors, it's the manufacturing company - the provider of the turf," he said. "They said they had trouble getting materials and labor. But they didn't contact us when they didn't make the delivery, so we've been on the phone with them every day."
The new school year will also have some new positions added to the employee roster. Board members approved re-creating a Special Needs Assistant at Hazel Green Elementary, one LBD teacher at North Laurel High, three academic interventionists for the school district, a part-time secretary for the school district, two Special Needs Assistants at Sublimity Elementary, two Preschool teachers for the district, and two Special Needs Assistants at London Elementary. They also approved creating a Special Needs Assistant at Sublimity Elementary and a Title I teacher at Hunter Hills Elementary.
Bennett also asked for approval on change orders to the Laurel County Day Treatment project so that revisions could be made to the cafeteria and learning center. Although those changes must be approved by KDE, Bennett said bids would be advertised in August, with the project hopefully beginning in October or November with a completion date set for summer of 2022.
New connector roads were also discussed, with Bennett asking board members to approve a deed of conveyance to the Transportation Cabinet for three sections of school property. Those areas would be a road running by the bus garage and behind Don Franklin Ford to KY 363. Another section of school property would be a section behind the Tobacco Shack to KY 192, as well as a connector road that would run behind Dairy Queen. Bennett said KY 192 would be widened to six lanes rather than the current four lanes with the road behind Dairy Queen being a one-way strip. He emphasized that the property involved was for a temporary easement only, once the project was finished.
In other actions, board members also approved:
• Interagency agreement with Department of Juvenile Justice and the school district for the upcoming year. Bennett explained that a grant between $70,000 to $75,000 through that partnership provided funding for staff and instruction materials.
• KSBA Board Policy updates
• Student parade participation requests
• Agreement with Berea College for Gear Up grant and budget for 2021-2022 school year
• Agreement with Clinical Behavior Analysis (CBA) for upcoming school year
• Community Eligibility Provision Intent (free lunches)
• North Laurel softball team food booth application for 2021 World Chicken Festival.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.