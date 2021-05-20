Over 16,000 people in Laurel County are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services.
Though that number may seem high, that is only 26.97 percent of the population in Laurel County that has been fully vaccinated.
Laurel County Health Department Public Health Director Mark Hensley said that vaccination rates at the health department have slowed down but noted that this decrease could be due to the time of year with graduations and vacations coming up.
“We are currently working to make it easier for community members to get vaccinated by offering mobile vaccine services,” Hensley said. “As more members of the community become vaccinated it will help to slow the spread.
“Additionally, as we move into the summer months and the weather improves people will begin spending more time in well ventilated or open-air areas.”
Laurel County is continuing to see low COVID-19 case numbers, which Hensley attributed to more and more people getting their vaccine.
Hensley also gave his thoughts on the CDC’s newest guidance on mask and face coverings for those who are fully vaccinated.
The guidance still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters, but it will help clear the way for reopening workplaces, schools and other venues — even removing the need for social distancing for those who are fully vaccinated.
“We are hopeful and anticipate that the new CDC guidance will encourage more folks to get vaccinated,” Hensley said.
Visit www.vaccinefinder.org to find a vaccination site nearest you.
