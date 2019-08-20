It’s that time of the year.
After months of waiting, my final Fear ‘Les’ 13th Region Pigskin Preseason Rankings are now out for the 2019 season.
I don’t believe they’re many surprises going into regular season play, but don’t be surprised to see a lot changes throughout the season.
Yes, they’re a couple of teams that stand out, but overall, the parity is real folks.
1. Corbin Redhounds
The Redhounds enter as the top team for the fifth consecutive season, and deservedly so.
Justin Haddix’s squad has the talent to make another deep postseason run.
It’s going to be interesting to see how Corbin fares in the thought and tough Class 4A playoffs.
If the Redhounds can be consistent offensively, don’t be surprised to see Corbin back at Kroger Field playing for a state title.
2. Bell County Bobcats
This could be a special season on Log Mountain.
Corbin has moved up to Class 4A, which means the path to a regional championship and a state title berth has become easier.
Coach Dudley Hilton’s Bobcats are loaded with talent, and if things go just right, they have an opportunity to accomplish some big feats.
3. Harlan County Black Bears
Coach Eddie Creech’s Black Bears had a heck of a summer, and now are ready to prove it wasn’t a fluke.
Harlan County is another team that has a lot of talented players returning to the mix. The Black Bears have the potential of making noise once postseason play begins.
4. Williamsburg Yellow Jackets
Quick, name the last team to hold the No. 1 spot in the Fear ‘Les’ 13th Region Pigskin Rankings besides Corbin?
If you guessed Williamsburg, you are correct.
The Yellow Jackets have the makings of a team that could very well end up at the No. 1 spot if things go the way they hope.
Williamsburg possesses Mr. Football dark horse Dalton Ponder, who dominates on the grid.
Look for the Yellow Jackets to put together another stellar season.
5. Knox Central Panthers
The Panthers might be ranked a tad bit too low, but I still want to see how they perform in a couple of games before moving them up.
Knox Central lost some key skill players but returns quarterback Brady Worley, who is one of the best signal-callers in the state.
6. North Laurel Jaguars
The Jaguars move up a spot since my last rankings and could be the region’s sleeper.
North Laurel coach Chris Larkey likes to keep things on the down-low when it comes to his squad, but I believe this could be the year the Jaguars surprise.
7. South Laurel Cardinals
Coach Donnie Burdine’s Cardinals could easily be in the fifth or sixth spot, but for now, I’m keeping them at the No. 6 position.
South Laurel has a good chance at opening the season with a couple of wins before facing Bell County in an interesting matchup.
8. Whitley County Colonels
The Colonels are a team that is hard for me to gauge. I tagged them to win only three games a few days ago, but who knows, they could prove me wrong.
I know coach Jep Irwin will have his team primed and ready for the season to begin. There isn’t much separation from the No. 6 position to the No. 8 position.
9. Pineville Mountain Lions
Some news additions make Pineville another team to keep an eye on.
The Mountain Lions are hoping to be able to host a playoff game but to do so, a win over Lynn Camp is a must.
10. Lynn Camp Wildcats
Allen Harris’ squad is coming off one of their best seasons in program history but could be hard-pressed to repeat the feat.
Lynn Camp has talent, but the Wildcats play a whole lot tougher schedule compared to year’s past.
