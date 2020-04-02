Pictured is Captain David King, left, and Major Jamey Mills, right, of Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County donating protective masks received from HERSA to be distributed to first responders. Receiving the donation is Laurel Sheriff Deputy Gilbert Acciardo. The masks were donated to all Laurel County deputies because they are on duty 24/7 during this coronavirus pandemic. Sheriff John Root said he appreciates the support from partners during these challenging times.
featured
Ambulance Inc. donates to Sheriff's Office to show support
Tags
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Anna Lisa (Hampton) Benge, 52, London, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020. She was daughter of Lonnie and Barbara Hampton; and sister of Lonnie Hampton Jr. Preceded in death by spouse, David Benge. All services will be private.
Most Popular
Articles
- Laurel County COVID-19 positive man out of hospital and recovering; no new cases
- UPDATED: Second COVID-19 case reported in Laurel County
- Local WWII veteran turns 100
- Man arrested after threatening to kill people
- Two Pulaski County constables indicted for conspiring to violate civil rights; One also indicted for attempted murder of FBI agent
- City of London closes parks due to COVID-19 concerns
- Laurel County Clerk's office closed; Voting registration, license renewals offered online
- UPDATED: Gov. Beshear reports 7 coronavirus-related deaths, 114 new cases Tuesday
- Arrests March 23-24, 2020
- How Senture is working to protect staff
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.