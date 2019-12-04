Although Christmas marks the season of peace, two first responder agencies are declaring a battle this Saturday.
Cash Express is teaming with Ambulance Inc. and London City Fire Department this Saturday for the Fill the Truck campaign to see which agency can collect the most toys, coats and loose change.
Ambulance Inc. and Cash Express on North Main Street will be set up at Family Dollar on North Main Street while London City Fire Department and Cash Express on South Main Street will be set up at Dollar General Store on South Laurel Road from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
The contest is a win-win for local families in need - all donations will be distributed through the school resource centers to families in the area who might not otherwise have toys for Christmas and coats for the cold winter weather.
The two Cash Express offices have sponsored a coat drive for the past several years but have extended their drive to include first responders to fill their vehicles full of Christmas presents for families in the area.
Gently used, clean toys and coats will be accepted at both locations between the hours listed above. Monetary donations will also be accepted as another means to help those in need in the community.
