Although women fill close to half of all the jobs in the U.S. economy, they hold less than 25% of jobs in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). The American Heart Association, a science-based organization, strives to make significant changes to these statistics by empowering more women to seek careers in the sciences because, in order to move medical breakthroughs forward, more women need a seat at the table. This year, as an extension of the Go Red for Women movement, which empowers communities to build a sustainable culture of health, the American Heart Association in Eastern Kentucky will host the first STEM Goes Red! event in partnership with local school districts on February 25 from 9 am – 1:30 pm at the London Community Center, 529 S. Main Street in London.
STEM Goes Red will feature breakout sessions throughout the day on topics ranging from robots to aerospace to civil engineering. Students representing East Bernstadt Middle School, Lynn Camp Middle School, North Laurel Middle School, South Laurel Middle School and Knox County Middle School will have opportunities to explore many hands on activities, learn from professional leaders in the community and dream big about their futures during panel discussions. The event is sponsored by: CHI Saint, Passport Health, Forcht Bank, Senture, Jackson Energy, Grace Health.
“Go Red has always been about empowering women to take charge of their health, to advocate for themselves, and to take ownership of their wellbeing,” said Dr. Shelley B Stanko, CHI Saint Joseph Health, and the chair of this event. “STEM Goes Red! aims to empower young girls to take charge – of their health, of their passions, and of their future professions. Some of them may end up being surgeons or neuroscientists to make the very breakthroughs the AHA is currently working to find; but all of them will leave this event knowing that they have the power to pursue their passions.”
The goal of STEM Goes Red is to educate female students about the nearly eight million science, technology, engineering and math jobs that are currently available throughout the United States. Not only are American students generally unprepared to fill these roles, just three in 100 female undergraduate students continue to work in STEM fields after graduating. Innovation and big thinking take young, emerging students who are committed to making change happen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.