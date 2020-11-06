Photos by Nita Johnson
The Halloween season was in full force at the Mart Gentry Post 16 American Legion last Saturday with treats of all kinds available to the public. Members of that post donned their costumes, set up tables and handed out treats to children of all ages in celebration of Halloween, complete with sanitary and social distancing requirements. Those participating in the trick or treating had opportunity to collect candy as well as enjoy a freshly grilled hot dog as part of the event.
