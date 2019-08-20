American Legion Riders to stop in London Wednesday

The 14th annual American Legion Riders' Legacy Run, a trip from mid-Florida to Indianapolis, will take a pit stop in London Wednesday.
London is one of the scheduled stops in the 14th annual American Legion Riders' Legacy Run that launched from Lady Lake, Florida on Sunday and will end on Thursday in Indianapolis. The local stop will include a welcoming ceremony by American Legion Post Commander Johnny McKnight Jr. and Richard Krossber Adjutant. Mayor Troy Rudder will present a proclamation to the American Legion and the Legacy Riders will present scholarship donation raised from the event. Brett Reistad, National Commander of the American Legion, will present a plaque to McKnight.
The riders will stay overnight in London and will head out Thursday morning to Madison, Indiana.
This year's journey included the departure from Lady Lake, Florida with a stop at Lake City. The group then continued north to Valdosta, Georgia for lunch, then veered east to Waycross, Georgia where riders laid a wreath at the Kettle Creek and had dinner at Historic Railroad Depot.
The second day involved a wreath-laying ceremony at the Georgia War Veterans Home in Milledgesville, Georgia and an overnight stop in Gainesville, Georgia.
The third day led the group to Spartanburg, South Carolina for lunch before moving on to Shelby, North Carolina to escort the National Commander to the American Legion Baseball World Series, and on to Kings Mountain for dinner. The riders then ended their day in Gastonia, North Carolina.
Day four takes the riders to Jonesboro, Virginia where they will lay a wreath at Cumberland Bowl Park before heading to London. The Wildcat Harley Davidson dealership is hosting dinner for the group after the ceremony at Post 16.
The American Legion Legacy Run is one of the largest multi-state, multi-day cross country motorcycle events in the United States, with many of the American Legion riders traveling from across the country to join together unified support of this event.
The Legacy Run will end at the 101st National Convention of The American Legion in Indianapolis.
The Legacy Run was initiated in 2002 and has raised money for the American Legion Legacy Scholarship, a majority of which has been raised through the Legacy run. Over $15 million total has been raised to present to the children of service members who died while on active duty following Sept. 11, 2001 as well as children of Post 9-11 veterans who have been assigned a combined disability rating by the Department of Veterans Affairs (V.A.) of 50 percent or greater.
With a current membership of 2.1 million wartime veterans, the American Legion was founded in 1919 on the four pillars of a strong national security, veterans affairs, Americanism and youth programs. Legion members support their communities through nearly 13,500 posts across the nation. Currently more than 150,000 members are also American Legion riders. To learn more about the American Legion Legacy run, visit Legion.org. Follow The American Legion Legacy run live at https://goo.gl/PYgFi4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.