Anderson honored with Trailblazer Award at Laurel Health Department for dedication 

It's the big city atmosphere with the small town hospitality that Ohio native Teala Anderson loves about London and Laurel County. And as a nurse at the Laurel County Health Department, she has the opportunity to combine that atmosphere into her daily life.
Anderson was the recipient of this year's Trailblazer Award for her contributions at the Laurel County Health Department - an honor she doesn't take lightly.
"I feel surprised and honored and I'm very appreciative," she said.
For Mark Hensley, executive director of the Laurel County Health Department, Anderson's selection for the honor by her co-workers was a great choice.
"Teala is very deserving of the Trailblazer Award. She is always very professional and courteous with her patients and has been particularly astute in the agencies response to the pandemic. Additionally, Teala is well liked by everyone - she is unfailingly cheerful, upbeat, positive and always seeing the best in everyone," he commented.
Anderson is truly dedicated to her job as a public health nurse, knowing early in life that nursing was the career she wanted to follow in life.
"I decided in high school that I wanted to be a nurse. My first job was as a nurse aide in a nursing home. I enjoyed working with the elderly people, but a lot of times, there are staff shortages especially in nursing homes," she said.
When Anderson 's husband Dustin got a job in London, the family moved here in 2009, with Anderson bringing her experience in various fields of nursing with her - the nursing home setting and five years in a hospital setting and a medical clinic. She said she liked the atmosphere of the community, where things progress but the people remain friendly and helpful.
"I actually came from a small town in Ohio. I like it here because London has the big town feel with the small town warmth," she said. "It's a great place to live and raise kids."
That's what the Andersons do with their children - 11 year old Ethan and 3 year old Annie.
It helps that Anderson enjoys her job and the people she works with.
"I love it here at the health department. Everyone here is great to work with, especially since the pandemic. Everyone is doing job duties that they don't normally do," she said. "At first it was challenging - having to change from seeing patients to having to call them on the phone. Now most of them are adjusting to it and finding it easier and more convenient. Most of our patients have responded to the changes very well."
Her job duties at the local health department extend into the community - Anderson assists in the WIC program, administers treatment for STDs and the flu, and doing COVID screenings and vaccinations. In fact, she is part of a team that goes out in the community to administer COVID vaccines to businesses and other sites in the community. She doesn't hide her joy in helping people.
"I enjoy giving the vaccines and helping prevent COVID because it helps the community out," she said. "But to provide any help and relief at this time is a reward. People come in here for their shots because they've lost someone they love to COVID. To be able to be there for them during that time is rewarding."
Anderson cannot cite one area of nursing that she enjoys the most, other than that helping people is her goal. But like every other healthcare professional, dealing with people during the pandemic was somewhat intimidating to her.
"At the beginning I was nervous about possibly taking the virus home to my family. But Mark (Hensley) and Carolee made sure that we had all the equipment and training we needed," she said. "The people here are wonderful. Everyone works together as a team."
She admitted when she pursued nursing as a career that working during a worldwide pandemic never entered her mind.
"I never thought when I became a nurse, I never imagined that I would be working in a pandemic. Being a nurse is always challenging and the medical field is always changing - right now more than ever. It's trying to keep up with the changes but the reward is worth it."
Anderson said she is grateful for her co-workers at the Laurel County Health Department and for the health professionals who keep them up to date on the latest developments that affect her job and the lives of others. And despite all the bad that has evolved from the pandemic and its aftermath, she does see a positive side.
"I think people are more health conscious now since the pandemic. The best thing people can do is follow the guidelines from the CDC - keep social distancing and washing hands," she said. "People are more aware of situations and more appreciative of things like spending time with family and having good health.
"This has taught us to appreciate things and not take things for granted," she said.
