As with many other establishments, the Laurel County Animal Shelter is having to adapt to the quarantine caused by the COVID-19 outbreak. Luckily for aspiring pet-owners and the animals being taken care of, a few changes have allowed the shelter to continue regular operations.
A volunteer for the shelter reports that the quarantine has not hampered the ability to take care of the pets. Animal control is also continuing to rescue and bring back strays and lost animals.
"We're basically just no longer accepting walk-ins," the volunteer explained. "Anyone looking to adopt or drop-off an animal can just call us at our number, (606)864-6319, to set up an appointment."
As of the writing of this article, the shelter is seeing a high number of adopters. To prevent the spread of COVID-19, visitors are restricted from entering the shelter building. Instead, shelter volunteers will take in animals being dropped off and bring out animals being adopted.
If adopting a pet, the Laurel County Animal asks that you minimize contact time by knowing which animal you want to adopt before making your appointment. The shelter frequently posts photos of the animals available for adoption on their Facebook page, at facebook.com/LaurelCountyAnimalShelterLondonKy.
The shelter asks to place calls during regular business hours Monday through Friday.
Business Hours: Monday: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Tuesday: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Wednesday: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Thursday: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Friday: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.