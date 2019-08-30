Annual Pow Wow set for this weekend

CORBIN — The 11th annual Labor Day weekend event sponsored by the Kentucky Native American Heritage Museum will be hosted in Corbin this weekend. It is the "Honoring Our Veterans Pow Wow", which is a competition Pow Wow featuring Native American vendors, drums, dancers, flute and demonstrations.
As a competition event, the Pow Wow will pay out more than $19,000 in prize money, including categories from tiny tots to adults, and even seniors, dancing. A drum competition with a $2,000 first prize award will also be featured during the two day event. This is expected to bring competitors and spectators from across the region, several states, and various parts of the country to the Pow Wow in southeastern Kentucky.
Also offered at the event will be a petting zoo, pony rides, and primitive camping for those planning to attend and enjoy the festivities. Free parking is offered, but seating is limited so you may want to bring your own chairs.
Something new on the Pow Wow grounds this year is a large cover that will provide relief from the heat and sun, or any potential rain, over the Pow Wow circle area. Vendors will circle the covered area with canopies, providing for a nice shaded area to enjoy the demonstrations, shop and dance. There will be food vendors offering traditional Native items, as well as treats to enjoy.
Gates will open at 4116 Cumberland Falls Highway in Corbin, Saturday at 10 a.m. and Sunday at 11 a.m. There will be two grand entry ceremonies on Saturday at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. and a grand entry Sunday at noon. Admission is $7 per person with children 12 and under and veterans presenting ID admitted free.
The Kentucky Native American Heritage Museum sponsors the annual Labor Day weekend Pow Wow and also provides its mobile museum exhibits to schools, festivals and other events across the state and region. You can follow the Pow Wow on Facebook and also visit www.knahm.org for information.
