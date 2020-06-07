Appalachian center working through pandemic with Mission Mall

ELKHORN CTIY, Ky. (KT) - In July 2019, Richard and Amy Greene, along with their son Alex were introduced as the new directors of the Freeda Harris Baptist Center in Pike County, a gospel-focused ministry partnership of the Kentucky Baptist Convention and the Pike Association of Southern Baptists.
This ministry provides individuals and teams the opportunity to experience missions through service ministries such as construction projects, evangelistic events, VBS, community development and mobile ministry outreach to the local and surrounding areas.
“We hit the ground running,” Richard said. In the next six months the Freeda Harris Baptist Center hosted nine mission teams, had a Labor Day cookout for the community, a back-to-school giveaway, a fall festival, and a holiday dinner for the community in December. Christmas gifts, including the Christmas backpacks, were given to over 1,000 children and the gospel was presented. They also had clothing and food giveaways, and Richard even went on an international mission trip to Belfast, North Ireland.
As things slowed down a bit in January and February, the Greene’s did work on the center, adding fresh paint, bunk rooms and preparing more space for mission teams that would come to serve.
“Then March happened,” Richard said. “We found ourselves in the midst of a global pandemic and everything in the ministry seemed to come to a screeching halt. We had to rethink some things.”
The Greenes, who are KY-MSC missionaries, came to the Freeda Harris Baptist Center from Magoffin County, where Richard pastored a KBC church and directed a center similar to Freeda Harris. At the Magoffin County center, they operated a thrift store that had been very successful, not just in the ability to bring in income for the ministry, but also in outreach to families in the community.
“It gave us the opportunity to meet and reach more people,” Richard said.
The Greenes began to pray about the possibility of opening a thrift store at the Freeda Harris Baptist Center. They began to see donations come in that would be good items for a thrift store and contacted their donors to see if they would be agreeable to their donated items being sold to benefit the ministry.
With permission granted, Richard and Amy began plans to open the store. But, when COVID-19 hit with all its restrictions, that was not possible at the time. This led the Greenes to think about launching an “online” thrift store. Thus, the Freeda Harris Mission Mall was begun on Memorial Day.
Plans are to sell household goods, home décor, tools and other such items at a reasonable price so that they can generate an income stream to help support the ministry. The center is also blessed to be supported by several individuals, local churches, the Pike County Baptist Association and the KBC, but this will give them extra funds to serve more people.
Visit their Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/FHBCMissionMall/) to browse. Each item has a short description, an item number and price. To purchase, you will need to private message Richard and Amy with the number of the item you are interested in. They will get back with you to schedule a time for pickup and payment.
New items will be posted Tuesday to the Mission Mall.
Those interested in donating items for the Mission Mall can contact the Greenes as well. Please note that they are not accepting clothing at this time. However, if you have clothing to donate, they can direct you to a clothing ministry in the area.
