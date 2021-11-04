A landmark decision affecting teachers across the state came last week, originating from a 2020 lawsuit filed by a former Laurel County teacher against the local school district.
The Kentucky Court of Appeals ruled last Friday that Roger Smith, a former Spanish teacher at South Laurel High School, was entitled to retain his position during an appeals hearing. The three judges involved in the hearing agreed unanimously that a decision against Smith in the Laurel Circuit Court was erroneous and was based on the wrong statute.
Smith had taught at SLHS for two years but was informed that his contract in Laurel County would not be renewed for the 2019-2020 school year. The reasoning behind that decision was given that Smith had lost his tenure because he had only worked 139 days in another school district before being employed at SLHS. Because Smith stated upon his hiring that he had established tenure, the school district claimed that Smith's contract was invalid.
Smith underwent a tribunal hearing, at which time the Laurel County School District filed an appeal. That case went to the Laurel Circuit Court, where Judge Greg Lay sided with the school system's stance that Smith had lost his tenure and was not eligible for a "continuing service contract." They therefore did not renew Smith's contract for the upcoming school year.
However, Smith appealed that Laurel Circuit Court decision, with his attorney Peter Jannace of Louisville, arguing that Smith established tenure with the Lincoln County School District by teaching there for 12 years and continuing his career at other Kentucky schools. Smith then taught at Fayette County Public Schools for one year, at Mercer County for two year and the Bourbon County schools for one year before landing a position at SLHS. The Laurel County circuit case involving the school district claimed that Smith had only taught in Mercer County for 139 days, and that teachers must complete 140 days. However, Smith's attorney in that case, Mary Ann Miranda, argued that the statutes require that teachers, once terminated from one position, must be employed again within seven months. Smith's time frame was that of being employed as a teacher within four months.
The Laurel County School District claimed that they could not offer Smith a "continuing service contract" since he had not established tenure. Jannace, however, argued that the statute the school system cited was one that decides terms to establish tenure, rather than the statute that allows teachers to transfer their tenure.
That argument was upheld by Appellate judges Acree, Goodwine and Jones, who stated that the argument to terminate Smith's contract with the Laurel County system was based on the wrong statute.
"We conclude the circuit court based its ruling on the wrong statute," the appeals judges wrote. Applying the correct statute, KRS 161.740 yields the opposite result - Smith's tenure was never terminated, and the contract remains enforceable."
Under Kentucky law, teachers can establish tenure after teaching for four consecutive years. A transfer from one school district to another still maintains that tenure, although the new school district can place the new teacher on a one-year probation period (Portable Tenure Contract). If that time is filled satisfactorily, the teacher can then be offered a "continuing contract" which is renewed each year.
The judges also agreed that "the portability of tenure status is not measured by how long the teacher works in a particular school year, but by how long the tenured teacher goes without working before employment in another district."
"The Court of Appeals said the statute used by the circuit court and school system was the wrong statute," Jannace said. "Usually one year (for teachers) is 140 days. But that statute is only how to get tenure. It doesn't address porting your tenure to other school districts."
"This affects teachers everywhere in the state," he continued. "Porting tenure has not been addressed since the 1980s. This decision states that if you acquire tenure, it goes with you if you change districts. You may have to do a one-year probation but you don't lose your tenure. This decision by the appellate court just reaffirms what tenure is."
Jannace said the reversal of the Laurel Circuit case had several options. First, the Laurel County School District has 20 days from Oct. 29 to contest that decision. They also have 30 days to file for the case to be presented before the Kentucky Supreme Court. However, if those avenues are not pursued, Jannace said Smith would be re-employed in the Laurel school district.
"If they don't take the case to the Kentucky Supreme Court, that means Mr. Smith will get his job back and a re-instatement with full back pay," he said.
The state's tenure laws have not been argued in court since 1983.
Laurel County Schools Attorney Larry Bryson did not respond to request for comments.
