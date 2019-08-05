The Laurel County Homecoming Youth Pageant will be held on Thursday, Aug. 15 at 7 p.m. on the amphitheater stage.
This year’s theme is “Back to the 90s”. The contestants will have the opportunity to represent our beautiful Bluegrass State, people, places, landmarks, products—all things!
Entry fee is $50. Payment by cash or check. All contestants must be a resident of Laurel County, Kentucky. Two forms of proof of residency must be included with your application (such as utility bill, drivers license, etc.). You must also provide an 8 by 10 photo in a frame to be displayed on Main Street for the week of the pageant.
Age Divisions
Baby Miss & Master: Birth – 5 months
Wee Miss & Master: 6 months – 12 months
Infant Miss & Master: 13 months – 23 months
Toddler Miss & Master: 2 years – 3 years
Tiny Miss & Master: 4 years – 5 years
Little Miss & Master: 6 years – 7 years
Junior Miss & Master: 8 years – 10 years
Princess & Prince: 11 years – 12 years
Contestants will compete in age division based on their age the day of the pageant. Trophies and awards will be presented to the winners.
Applications can be picked up at the London-Laurel County Tourism Office on Faith Assembly Church Road, located between McDonald's and Cheddar's. Applications can also be downloaded from the Laurel County Homecoming page at www.laurelcountyhomecoming.com.
