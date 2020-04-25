Each National Donate Life Month we celebrate, a ramped-up, month-long initiative to focus attention on the life and death issues surrounding organ/tissue donation and transplantation. Kentucky Circuit Court Clerks’ Trust For Life (TFL) partner with Donate Life America (DLA) to share the importance of donor registration, to honor deceased and living donors, and celebrate the lifesaving and healing gift of transplantation.
"April is when we focus our efforts to educate as many Kentuckians as possible, that everyone can help save lives," states Roger Schott, Laurel County Circuit Court Clerk. "Becoming an organ and tissue donor takes less than a minute and gives hope to the over 1,000 people in Kentucky who are currently waiting for a transplant. The decision to register as a donor is the first chapter of an extraordinary story, a chapter which can bring life and healing to those in need, their families, and their friends."
During the current COVID-19 pandemic, it is essential to state that registering as an organ donor can be done while social distancing per Governor Beshear's recommendations. Visit www.donatelifeky.org or RegisterMe.org to quickly register as a donor.
In accordance with social distancing and healthy practices, Donate Life Month will be celebrated virtually via TFL and Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates (KODA) social media pages. Each day in April, communities are encouraged to participate in the comfort of their home. Highlighted events include:
April 29: Coloring Contest
April 30: Donor Remembrance Day (https://www.aopo.org/donor-remembrance-day/)
To celebrate National Donate Life Month, people across Kentucky who have been touched by the Donate Life mission are invited to participate in the Gift of Life Stories project. The Gift of Life Stories project is a collection of personal testimonials that brings awareness year-round to the great need for organ donation and the miracle of transplantation.
These stories include transplant recipients, friends, and family of recipients, donor family members or friends, patients and family/friends of those on the transplant waiting list, family/friends of those who have lost their lives waiting, and living donors. Advocates from all states are welcome. These inspirational stories can be seen on the online dedication wall at https://donatelifeky.org/stories/.
It is the hope of Kentucky's Circuit Court Clerks that sharing these personal stories will inspire everyone to join the registry online via www.donatelifeky.org.
They will honor this month on Friday, April 17 which is National Donate Life Blue & Green Day. The day when the public is encouraged to wear bright blue and green Donate Life colors to spread awareness about organ and tissue donation and transplantation. There is also a public Blue & Green Day photo contest through the Donate Life America Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/DonateLife/ for everyone to show their creative blue and green spirit. More information and public resources are available at https://www.donatelife.net/blue-green-day/.
