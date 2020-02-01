Area funeral homes providing free access to public safety app

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg and Bowling Funeral Home of London are investing back into the community through a phone app that could potentially save lives.
The Vital ICE (In Case of Emergency) app is a public safety app that locally stores a user’s medical information, emergency contacts and even the medical information of dependents. The focus of the app is to aid first responders in accessing a patient’s medical information quickly in situations where the user is unable to speak or is otherwise incapacitated.
The information entered into the Vital ICE app is stored on the user’s mobile device and not a cloud or server. The app does provide backup capabilities, allowing users to backup and restore their information using the user’s personal Dropbox account. Emergency personnel can access the information stored in the app on your phone and send that information to hospitals to better prepare them to assist if a visit to the hospital is necessary.
Also included on the app are step-by-step first aid instructions for 16 of the most common medical emergencies including asthma attacks, broken bones, heart attacks, etc. The instructions are updated regularly as nationally recognized protocols change.
The app also has the capability of informing loved ones when you have been involved in a medical emergency. The Vital ICE app uses a text message alert system that when activated sends each of your designated emergency contacts a text message and a map showing your current location. This could allow loved ones to contact 911 on your behalf if necessary.
Users are also able to take and save pictures of insurance cards that can be stored on the app. The app offers a reminder tab where one can set up alerts for medications, appointments and immunizations.
The app can be downloaded from either the Apple App Store or Google Play for free thanks to Croley Funeral Home, and Bowling Funeral Home. Once downloaded each funeral home asks that you enter their code into the app. The code for Croley Funeral Home is 0769, while the code for Bowling is 2151.
“[We are] making this potentially life-saving app available for free to download in the community as a way of showing their gratitude for allowing them to serve you,” both funeral homes stated in a press release. “They ask that you please take just a few minutes to download the Vital ICE app and fill in the information so that you are prepared in case of an emergency. This app is available to the entire community, regardless of age, so do not pass up this great life-saving opportunity.”
If you have questions or would like more information about the app visit www.vitalboards.com/vitalice.
