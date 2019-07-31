LEAXINGTON, Ky. - Laurel County Center for Innovation graduates Austin Evans, Cameron Farris, Ashlee Hale, and Cassandra Howard, all of London, have been awarded $250 Power of Life Scholarships from Kentucky Blood Center. Evans, Farris and Hale plan to attend Somerset Community College. Howard will attend Morehead State University.
Since 2010, Kentucky Blood Center (KBC) has granted more than 700 scholarships to Kentucky high schools that host blood drives. The school is awarded scholarship dollars based on the number of donations at those blood drives and the high school then selects the scholarship winner(s).
This academic year, 86 high schools hosted more than 300 blood drives and received more than $67,500 in scholarships to present to students for their continued education.
"Many people make their first blood donation at a drive at their school," said Bill Reed, KBC's President and CEO. "It's our hope that we are cultivating life-long blood donors through great experiences like this. We established this scholarship as a way of thanking these dedicated high schools and students for seeing and meeting the need for life-saving blood donations."
About Kentucky Blood Center
KBC is the largest independent, full-service, non-profit blood center in Kentucky and has been in operation for more than 50 years. Licensed by the FDA, KBC's sole purpose is to collect, then process and distribute blood for patients
