Arnold chosen as 2021 Employee of the Year for Laurel Health Department

Enthusiasm exudes from Ronda Arnold's face whenever she talks about her job at the Laurel County Health Department.
She is a true believer in "teamwork" and that shows in the mannerisms she displays when describing the many duties that she performs each day.
As a Community Health Nurse, she is fulfilling her childhood career dream and she does so with her fellow employees with dedication and concern.
"I knew I wanted to be a nurse when I was in kindergarten," Arnold said. "I love nursing."
Her love for her career recently earned Arnold the 2021 Employee of the Year award from her co-workers at the Laurel County Health Department - an accolade for which Arnold is extremely appreciative.
"I was very surprised and humbled. My co-workers nominated me and that was an honor," she said. "We have a great bunch of employees here. This is something that I say to all of them - we spend more time with each other than we do our families, so we need to love each other and work together."
Her dedication to her job and her community is something that Health Department Executive Director Mark Hensley recognizes and appreciates.
"I have had the privilege to work with Ronda for the past several years. Ronda is very passionate about her profession and always willing to do whatever is asked of her," Hensley said.
Her professionalism and humility showed when she was one of two people from Laurel County and one of several other health department teams who shared their compassion and skills with the victims of Hurricane Katrina in 2005.
"I went to work with the victims of (Hurricane) Katrina with Mark for three weeks. It was life changing," she said. "We worked with people with diabetes, did maternal health - just whatever area we were needed the most at the time."
Hensley also recalled that time, praising Arnold again for her dedication to her job and to people.
"Ronda and I served on one of the first Public Health Strike Teams deployed to Mississippi after Hurricane Katrina. The folks in Mississippi were so impressed with her nursing skills that they wanted to keep her. Fortunately for the health department, she came back to Kentucky with the rest of us," he said.
For Arnold, nursing is a means of helping people, which is why she went into that field. With 21 years at the Laurel County Health Department, she now works with the WIC program, assists with child vaccinations, STD screenings and treatment, as well as helping with COVID testing and vaccinations.
"I just move about in the clinic in whatever role they need me most," she said. "I love working at the health department. We moved from Knott County in 2000. I'm not from here originally, but we call it home. The people here are friendly and accommodating."
Arnold holds a bachelor degree in nursing and her experience is widespread. She has worked as a school nurse, in the hospital setting and at the local health department. While she enjoyed all her work, she said the hospital setting was more difficult because of the terminal patients and deaths.
"I worked in a hospital for 10 years. It's hard to deal with death and dying. For me, I could not be a pediatrician at a hospital," she said.
She said public health is always changing and one of the challenges of today's world is wanting people to get the correct information.
"It's sometimes a problem getting people to get their health information from reputable sites. You can get on the Internet with a sore toe and have yourself thinking you need an amputation. People should check the reputable websites from the CDC (Center for Disease Control) National Institute of Health and Kentucky Public Health," Arnold said.
While she lists that as a challenge, the rewards outweigh the negative.
"My reward is the people," she said. "I learn from them. With nursing, there is always something new every day. I think it's good for your heart and soul to help people. The people here at the health department are great people and I love them.
"Our partnerships here with the hospital and the UK Extension Service is wonderful - everyone is wonderful in this community," she said.
While Arnold loves her job, loves nursing and loves her community, she also realizes that nursing is not the field for anyone. But she also realizes the importance of the role of medical specialists and encourages those interested in the field to go for their dreams.
"Nursing is very rewarding but very challenging. You need to be versatile and be able to change into different nursing roles depending on where you're needed the most," she said. "You have to be strong but compassionate. But it is a career where you can work almost anywhere you want to live."
