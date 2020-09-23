Approximately 40 volunteers utilized a sunny Saturday to participate in the annual London Cleanup Day, picking up trash and debris from various areas of downtown London.
Groups met at 9 a.m. and disbursed to different areas of the city along Dixie Street, Hill Street, Main Street and Broad Street.
Chris Robinson, executive director of London City Tourism and organizer of the event, said a variety of trash and debris was collected and disposed of during the event. The London Downtown Cleanup Day is held the Saturday before the annual World Chicken Festival. Although the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in the festival's first-ever cancellation this year, the cleanup and environmental awareness event continued.
