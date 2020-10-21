Despite a cool morning, Saturday brought out approximately two dozen participants for the annual Laurel County Life Center 5K run and walk.
Held on the track of Faith Assembly Church, the fundraising event was to offset the operational costs for the Life Center, which offers assistance to families facing unplanned pregnancies.
Olivia Taylor, executive director, said 11 runners and 15 walkers registered for Saturday's event, which was among many other spring activities that were rescheduled during the COVID-19 pandemic and restricted gatherings.
The Laurel County Life Center is located off South Main Street in the business complex across from London Funeral Home. The center offers counseling and support groups for families.
"We provide services for women who have or are thinking about abortion," Taylor said. "We offer parenting classes, peer counseling, fatherhood counseling and classes for people who are court ordered to enroll in parenting classes. We also serve families such as those who have custody of a grandchild that is under 2 years old, and we serve anyone who is pregnant or has a child under 2 years old."
Classes and counseling services are made on an individual basis and are done by appointment, with classes taking place once weekly for one hour sessions. Again, the services are free.
The center also gives supplies to assist those families utilizing their services - those who utilize the Life Center services can participate in classes and activities to 'earn' needed items such a a Pack-N-Play, cribs and/or car seats. The services are free, which is why the facility is dependent upon donations from the public.
"We are a non-profit so we get no government funding," Taylor explained. "We are dependent on donations from the public and churches for our support."
Taylor said although monetary donations are welcomed, the Life Center currently has some shortages of supplies.
"We need full size crib sheets, diaper bags and baby medicine such as Orajel, infant and children's Tylenol, gripe water, medicines for baby allergies, and size 4 and 5 diapers," she said. "We do have some churches and individuals who donate monthly or quarterly and that helps us know what money we have to operate on."
The Laurel County Life Center is open Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and is located at 830 South Main Street, Suite 4 in the building with the Benchmark sign. They can be reached by phone at (606) 877-1717.
