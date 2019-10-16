Seven individuals were arrested October 10 after the Laurel County Sheriff's Office investigated drug complaints in and near East Bernstadt.
The arrests occurred around 12:44 p.m. October 10 off Bridgestone Road near East Bernstadt and off Irvine Lane north of East Bernstadt while the Sheriff's office was investigating drug complaints in that area and located individuals in possession of pills, and individuals wanted on outstanding warrants and an indictment warrant.
Those arrested were identified as:
• Gary Shell, age 38, of Highway 1376, East Bernstadt, was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance – first offense;
• Clema Burton, age 64, of Irvine Lane, East Bernstadt, was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – first offense;
• Timothy Chamberlain, age 27, of McClure Bridge Road, Lily, was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance – first offense;
• José Miller, age 30, of 18th Street, Corbin, was charged on a Laurel Circuit Court indictment warrant of arrest charging flagrant nonsupport. In addition, this subject was charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court;
• Darrell Anger, age 27, of Irvine Lane, East Bernstadt, was charged with failure to appear in court on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest;
• Ricky Johnson, age 23, of Rut Hill, McKee, Kentucky, was charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court; and
• Jackie L. Wagers, age 44, of Bridgestone Lane, East Bernstadt, was charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating on suspended or revoked operator's license and other violations.
