Laurel County Sheriff John Root Along with Sheriff's detectives and deputies arrested five individuals at two locations in London while investigating drug complaints on Friday at approximately 11:45 a.m.
The first two arrests occurred off Robinson Lane in London after Laurel County Sheriff's Office investigators found two individuals along with suspected methamphetamine, and a set of digital scales and one of the two individuals wanted on an outstanding warrant.
Hobert Wayne Baker, age 56, of London was arrested and charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – first offense – methamphetamine, tampering with physical evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Aaron Hayes, age 32, of McKee, Kentucky was also arrested and charged on a Boone County District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court.
Three more individuals were arrested off Pearl Street in London as Laurel County Sheriff's Office investigators continued to investigate drug complaints. Investigators said they found suspected methamphetamine, oxycodone, hydrocodone and other pills. The press release about the arrests also said one individual attempted to hide drugs from deputies there.
Kayla Melton, age 30, of London was arrested and charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – first offense – methamphetamine, prescription controlled substances not in proper container – first offense and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lee Brown, age 32, of Oneida, Kentucky was arrested and charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance — first offense, first-degree possession of a controlled substance – first offense – methamphetamine and tampering with physical evidence.
Ashley B. Lewis, age 29, of Manchester was arrested and charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance — first offense – opiates.
All five arrested were lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
Sheriff Root stated drug investigations will be continuing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.