Laurel County Sheriff John Root along with detectives and deputies arrested nine individuals in southern Laurel County while investigating drug-related complaints there on Thursday afternoon.
The individuals were arrested from three different locations off American Greeting Card Road and off KY 1223. Several Individuals were arrested on drug related charges, after they were reportedly found in possession of meth, scales, and other drugs. In addition, individuals were also located there wanted on outstanding warrants.
Those arrested included:
— Daryl Ray Earls, age 34, of London charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance – first offense – methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
— Sarah N. Slusher, age 38, of Walker, Kentucky charged with public intoxication – controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia. In addition, this subject was charged on a Bell Circuit Court indictment warrant of arrest charging theft of identity of another without consent.
— Nicole Ann Reeves, age 38, of Keavy charged with public intoxication – controlled substances.
— Ashley N. Love, age 30, of London charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence.
— Steve Delacruz, age 54, of Corbin charged on a Knox District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of operating on suspended or revoked operator's license, contempt of court and other violations.
— Samantha Cook, age 41, of London charged on a Rockcastle District Court warrant of arrest charging theft by unlawful taking – auto – $500 or more but under $10,000.
— Michael J. Flannelly, age 24, of Corbin charged on a Knox District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of public intoxication – controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia.
— Kimberly Cope, age 39, of Corbin charged with possession of marijuana.
— Juan Gonzalez, age 27, of Corbin charged with endangering the welfare of a minor; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana.-Two small children were in the apartment where deputies detected the smell of marijuana and also found marijuana and paraphernalia in a drawer where children's clothes were stored.
All nine arrested individuals were lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
