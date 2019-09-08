LAUREL COUNTY — Five individuals, including two juveniles, were arrested early Sunday morning after law enforcement responded to a reported disturbance at a residence off Paris Karr Road in southern Laurel County and found a 17-year-old male unconscious in a bedroom.
Deputies located the teen, from Mt. Washington, Kentucky, in a back bedroom unconscious and, according to a press release from the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, he had been assaulted by three individuals inside the residence.
The victim was transported by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County to Baptist Health Corbin and then airlifted to a Louisville hospital. According to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, the victim was last reported Sunday evening on a ventilator with serious head trauma.
The three adults arrested were Madison Hope Brown, age 18, of Liberty, Kentucky; Brady Tyler Cook, age 18, of Danville; and John Tyler Masters, age 19, of Paris Karr Road, Keavy.
Masters was charged with first-degree assault and third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor — reportedly this individual brought alcoholic beverages to the residence although no one at the residence was over the age of 21.
Cook was charged with first-degree assault and alcohol intoxication.
Brown was charged with first-degree disorderly conduct and alcohol intoxication in a public place.
A 16-year-old male juvenile from Danville was charged with first-degree assault and alcohol intoxication.
A 17-year-old male juvenile from Danville was charged with tampering with physical evidence and alcohol intoxication. This juvenile reportedly intentionally deleted a video of the assault.
The arrests occurred around 2:39 a.m. after Laurel County Sheriff's deputies arrived at the scene where they located a female and a male outside the residence near a Nissan Sentra that had been reported to have left scene and returned, according to the press release from the Laurel County Sheriff's Office.
While conducting an investigation with Brown, she became belligerent with deputies, according to the deputies. They also said they detected the odor of alcohol emitting from her.
Once inside the residence deputies found numerous intoxicated adults and juveniles. Deputies learned there had been a party with drinking of alcoholic beverages involved, the release said.
According to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, some recordings, both text messages and videos, were recovered depicting or describing the assault. One male juvenile intentionally deleted a video of the assault, the release said.
All three adult individuals were lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
One of the two juveniles taken into custody was transported to Breathitt County Detention Center by court order by Sheriff’s Bailiff Jerry Poynter. The other juvenile was released to parents. Their information and photos are not posted because they are juveniles and it is not released by law enforcement.
Social services assisted the Laurel County Sheriff's Office.
