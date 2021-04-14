April 1
• Jacqulyn B. Slone, 34, 32 Mart Meade Branch, Prestonsburg, third-degree criminal mischief; first-degree promoting contraband; probation violation for misdemeanor offense
• Breana I. Garth, 29, 19790 Rowe Road, Detriot, Mich., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Amanda C. Roberts, 42, 342 Bennett Road, Oliver Springs, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Ashley N. Nunez, 37, 809 West Ridgecrest Drive, Kingston, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Breanna M. Heatherly, 26, 370 Elkins Road, Jacksborough, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Tawana Duncan Cortez, 49, 7705 Tillett Avenue, Corryton, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Fernandez Jose Barrantes, 26, 230 NE Windmont Drive, Brookhaven, Ga., fugitive - warrant not required
• Joseph M. Stanton, 34, 1644 Turtle Dove, Sevierville, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Mathew Ryan Martin, 38, 224 Hicks Lane, London, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines; disregarding stop sign; driving on DUI-suspended license, first offense; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; flagrant non-support
April 2
• Frank J. Noe Jr., 36, 306 E. High Street, Mt. Sterling, Ky., public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol
• Melvin O'Bryan Leedy, 44, 2240 Rockhouse Fork Road, Salyersville, Ky., operating motor vehicle under influence of controlled substance, first offense
• Jeffery L. Elliott, 51, 168 Dow Atkins Road, Corbin, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 2 grams, methamphetamine, second or greater offense; first-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified, first offense; third-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified; prescription controlled substance not in proper container, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; probation violation for felony offense
• Logan J. Criswell, 32, 534 Coger Circle, Somerset, Ky., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Layton L. McQueen, 38, 145 Hershey Lane, London, possession of handgun by convicted felon
• Frederick E. Wilt, 49, 603 West 5th Street, Corbin, contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; second-degree burglary
• James Wayne Sloan, 33, 236 Hwy. 490, London, failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
April 3
• Jeremy Roberts, 26, 75 Robert E. Cox Road, Corbin, serving parole violation warrant
• Dallas Wesley Baker, 37, 467 Victory Road, East Bernstadt, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance, aggravated circumstances, third offense; unauthorized use of vehicle under hardship driver's license; inadequate silencer - muffler; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; failure to wear seat belts
• Arnold W. Maggard, 34, 931 Mill Creek Road, Corbin, giving officer false identifying information; resident fishing without a license/permit; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order, two counts
• Charles J. Gray Jr., 39, 7199 Hwy. 122, Corbin, first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, third or greater offense; second-degree fleeing or evading police, on foot; giving officer false identifying information; third-degree escape; resisting arrest; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, second offense; failure to wear seat belts; reckless driving; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; disregarding stop sign; first-degree fleeing or evading police, motor vehicle; first-degree wanton endangerment; theft by unlawful taking or disposition - auto, $10,000 or more but under $1,000,000
April 4
• William R. Whittle, 49, 91 Kentucky Family Drive, London, third-degree criminal trespassing; second-degree disorderly conduct; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; resisting arrest
• Andrew C. Sizemore, 29, 18497 South Hwy. 421, Big Creek, Ky., probation violation for misdemeanor offense
• James Robert Walters, 38, 1038 KY 6, Corbin, third-degree criminal trespassing; theft by unlawful taking or disposition - shoplifting under $500; probation violation for technical violation, two counts
April 5
• Christopher Wayne Graham, 34, P.O. Box 605, Harrodsburg, Ky., second-degree escape
• Carey Lee Henry, 47 425 Cloverdale Drive, Lancaster, Ky., second-degree escape
• Bradley James Kimberl, 23, 704 Lancaster Street, Stanford, Ky., theft by unlawful taking - all others, $10,000 or more, two counts
• Christopher Jordan Foister, 28, 398 William Sears Road; Somerset, theft by unlawful taking - all others, $10,000 or more; receiving stolen property over $300
• Wade L. Hamilton, 38, 1724 Hopkins Cemetery Road, Lily, fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, no visible injury; second-degree disorderly conduct; driving on DUI-suspended license, first offense; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• April D. Combs, 38, 1340 Lower Second Creek Road, Boddyman, Ky., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout; first-degree promoting contraband
• Jacob Daniel Clem, 35, 702 Lancaster Avenue, Lexington, possession of firearm by convicted felon; first-degree possession controlled substance, heroin, first offense, two counts; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense, two counts; probation violation for felony offense; possession of firearm by convicted felon; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; possession of handgun by convicted felon; first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense
• John W. Ault, 60, 259 Malibu Drive, Lexington, prohibited use of electronic communication system to procure minor/peace officer regarding sexual offenses; possession of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor, first offense
• Randall Tyler Perkins, 29, 105 Doty Lane, Lancaster, trafficking in controlled substance, first offense, two counts
• Larry J. Thompson, 21, 203 Angel Ridge Road, Kings Mountain, Tenn., third-degree burglary, five counts; first-degree criminal mischief, five counts; theft by unlawful taking; theft by unlawful taking - all others, $10,000 or more, two counts; theft by unlawful taking or disposition - all others, under $500; theft by unlawful taking or disposition - contents from vehicle, under $500
• Jacob Christian Cole, 24, 700 E. Muhammed Ali Blvd., Louisville, first-degree burglary
• Harold Glenn Snow, 31, 165 S. D. Gooch Road, Kings Mountain, Tenn., murder - police officer; receiving stolen property, $10,000 or more; first-degree criminal mischief; third-degree burglary; first-degree fleeing or evading police, motor vehicle
• Derek L. Perkins, 27, 1790 Old Crab Orchard Road, Stanford, contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; first-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified, first offense
• Johnnie Wayne Hurt, 43, 111 Irish Court, Stanford, first-degree wanton endangerment
• David Wayne Roberts, 52, 240 Hurricane Drive, Waynesburg, Ky., manufacturing methamphetamine, first offense; first-degree wanton endangerment; theft by failure to make required disposition of property, over $500 but under $10,000; possession of handgun by convicted felon
• Rodney Lewis Newcomb, 54, 2665 Spice Ridge Road, Stanford, Ky., first-degree robbery, two counts; second-degree robbery, two counts; persistent felony offender II; first-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified, first offense; first-degree trafficking controlled substance, drug unspecified, first offense; trafficking in marijuana, over 8 oz. but under 5 lbs., first offense; second-degree escape; first-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified, first offense; assault under extreme emotional disturbance
• Raymond Keith McCollum, 41, 2467 Narrow Gap Road, Crab Orchard, Ky., second-degree burglary, three counts; third-degree burglary; theft by unlawful taking or disposition - all others, $10,000 or more; first-degree criminal mischief; first-degree unlawful imprisonment
• Dustin P. Fifer, 30, 400 Grubbs Lane, Junction City, Ky., possession controlled substance; second-degree escape
• Ernest Wayne Slaven, 52, 560 Dix Dam Road, Harrodsburg, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, under 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, narcotic, over 10 units, first offense
• Commanche M. Robbins, 29, 98 Sims Spur Road, Hustonville, Ky., first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; first-degree possession controlled substance, opiates, first offense; first-degree trafficking controlled substance, drug unspecified, first offense; first-degree bail jumping; second-degree escape
• Devin Blake Snow, 24, 2710 Angel Ridge Road, Hustonville, Ky., first-degree wanton endangerment; fleeing or evading police, first offense, two counts; first-degree bail jumping; second-degree assault
• Daniel R. Griffin, 30, 4310 Hwy. 1247, Stanford, Ky., second-degree criminal possession of forged instrument; theft by unlawful taking or disposition - all others, $500 or more but under $10,000; second-degree escape; second-degree escape; first-degree burglary; first-degree fleeing or evading police, motor vehicle; first-degree wanton endangerment; reckless driving; theft by unlawful taking - farm equipment, $10,000 or more; theft by unlawful taking - building, $10,000 or more; fugitive from another state, warrant required; second-degree escape
• Hermino Martinez-Cordoba, 47, 5821 Richmond Road, Lancaster, second-degree rape, no force
• David Alan Sparks, 25, 3178 Fall Lick Road, Lancaster, murder; tampering with physical evidence
• Timothy Joseph Davis, 44, 68 West Pleasant Point School Road, Waynesburg, Ky., tampering with physical evidence; fleeing or evading police, first offense; failure to comply with sex offender registration, first offense; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; theft by unlawful taking or disposition - all others, under $500
April 6
• David M. Combs, 33, 808 Helvetia Road, London, first-degree wanton endangerment; resisting arrest; menacing; first-degree fleeing or evading police, motor vehicle, first offense; no operator's/moped license; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; speeding, 26 mph or over speed limit
• William F. Gray, 42, 725 West Sun Street, Morehead, Ky., first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, under 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; persistent felony offender II
• Larry Scalf Jr., 45, 2020 Paris Karr Road, Keavy, alcohol intoxication in a public place, first/second offense; second-degree criminal possession of forged instrument; first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Daniel Mason, 46, 1408 Tanglewood Drive, Corbin, speeding, 26 mph or more over speed limit; operating motor vehicle under influence of controlled substances, first offense; reckless driving; first-degree fleeing or evading police, motor vehicle, first offense; first-degree wanton endangerment - police officer; resisting arrest; menacing; disregarding traffic control device - traffic light; failure to wear seat belts; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; first-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified, first offense; license to be in possession; improper use of left lane/overtaking vehicle
• Lucas D. Nantz, 35, 891 Slate Lick Church Road, London, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; theft by unlawful taking or disposition - shoplifting under $500
• Brandon M. Collier, 34, 1220 East Hwy. 1376, East Bernstadt, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol, two counts; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Kevin D. Faulkner, 44, 3671 West Hwy. 204, Williamsburg, third-degree burglary; third-degree criminal trespassing; fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, minor injury; theft by unlawful taking or disposition - shoplifting under $500
• Casey T. Lainhart, 44, 550 River Hill Road, East Bernstadt, first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; theft by unlawful taking or disposition - all others, under $500; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; failure to wear seat belts; fourth-degree assault, no visible injury; serving bench warrant for court, three counts; second-degree robbery;
• Wilford Jackson, 49, 868 McWhorter Road, London, third-degree burglary; third-degree criminal trespass
