April 1
• Trevor Wayne Helton, 26, 2224 Langnau Road, London - running scale installation; failure to stop at railroad crossings; CDL disqualification; violation of Part 391 Federal Safety Regulations - qualification of drivers; Violation of Part 383 Federal Safety Regulations - commercial driver's license; first-degree possession controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense; receiving stolen property, over $10,000 but under $1 million; no registration plates; obscuring the identity of a machine, $10,000 or more; Violation of Part 392 Federal Safety Regulations - driving of motor vehicle, two counts; possession of burglary tools; speeding 14 mph over limit; unified carrier registration act violations; no KY motor fuel users license; violation of international registration plan; no registration plates; failure to produce insurance card; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security, first offense
• Leonard Jones, 57, 8220 North U.S. 25, East Bernstadt - theft by unlawful taking or disposition - auto, over $10,000 but under $1 million; persistent felony offender I
• James J. Savage, 48, 1414 Woodward Avenue, Springfield, OH - no tail lamps; improper equipment; license to be in possession; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; possession of marijuana; no registration plates; failure to produce insurance card; no registration receipt; theft by unlawful taking or disposition - auto, over $1,000 but under $10,000
• Christopher Scott Baker, 43, 485 Middleground Way, London - fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, minor injury
• Jennifer S. Cano, 34, 1910 Ashton Avenue, Nashville, TN - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Hector G. Venturas, 23, Owensburg, KY - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• William Corey Conway, 25, 102 Greenland Road, McMinnville, TN - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Tiffany L. Oakley, 38, 121 Stokes Street, Monticello, KY - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
April 2
• Roy Wesley Higgins, 45, 427 Falls Street, London - rear license not illuminated; second-degree possession controlled substance, first offense
• Courtney Michelle Minton, 36, 210 River Hill Road, London - public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
April 3
• Robert Clark Smith Jr., 47, 67 Gray Lane, London - operating motor vehicle under influence of controlled substance, aggravated circumstances, second offense; no registration plates; rear license not illuminated; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, second offense; second-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified; first-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified, first offense
• Kenny B. Wagers Jr., 27 McWhorter Road, London - first-degree possession controlled substance, heroin, first offense; first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, 2 or more grams, methamphetamine, first offense; giving officer false identifying information; no registration receipt; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; failure to owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; failure to produce insurance card; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; failure to wear seat belts
April 4
• Tiffany A. Howell, 37, 1655 Foxhaven Drive, Richmond, KY - probation violation for technical violation
• Marvin L. Minor, 49, 31 Campbell Road, Natchez, MS - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• John R. Fields, 49, 1106 James Road, Hamilton, OH - federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• James Adam Peters, 36, 2412 East Pittsburg Road, London - first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
April 5
• Randy D. Stamper, 44, 300 Reams Lane, London - fourth-degree assault, minor injury
• Ryan G. Wyatt, 35, 1027 Bert Allen Road, London - probation violation for felony offense; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; first-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified, first offense; tampering with physical evidence; fourth-degree assault, minor injury; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; alcohol intoxication in a public place, 1st/2nd offense; persistent felony offender II; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense
• Melissa Lynn Combs, 44, 218 Lake Street, Richmond, KY - second-degree fleeing or evading police, on foot; trafficking in controlled substance, heroin, first offense; first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 10 dosage units, drug unspecified, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess, two counts; tampering with physical evidence; probation violation for felony offense, two counts
