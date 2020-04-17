April 14
Nathan Dewayne Daniels, 30, 8383 Barbourville Road, London, drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine)
Rhonda T. Payne, 49, 239 Dancey Branch Road, Cannon, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; failure to produce insurance card; no registration plates; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), first offense; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess
Travis Langdon Baker, 40, 5 Saddlebrook Garden Homes, London, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses); disorderly conduct, first-degree
Vanessa E. Bargo, 37, 125 Green Valley Road, Williamsburg, drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess
Richard Terrell, 45, 1210 Tom Town Hollow, Corbin, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); excessive window tinting; failure to produce insurance card; operating on suspended or revoked operators license
April 15
Tristan Lee McHone, 24, 695 Alled Drive (618 Mapleville School Road,) Nicholasville (London), disorderly conduct, second-degree; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; criminal trespassing -- first-degree
Douglas H. Roark, 63, 1603 Taylor School Road, London, no registration receipt; no registration plates; improper display of registration plates; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense
April 16
Dustin Ryan Tallant, 24, 1441 Taylor Bridge Road, London, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses); criminal mischief, third-degree
Derek Joel Lewis, 33, 1001 Hatcher Road, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense
Austin T. North, 22, 238 Apple Ridge Lane, Hazard, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses)
Kevin R. Eversole, 24, 109 Oak Street, Hazard, speeding 26 mph or more over speed limit; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance,) first offense; reckless driving
Scott M. Collett, 40, 89 Beach Wood Drive, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance,) second offense); theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500; wanton endangerment -- second-degree
Brandy S. Mullins, 40, 5959 Keavy Road, Lily, resisting arrest; assault, third-degree -- police officer or probation officer; public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); terroristic threatening, third-degree
