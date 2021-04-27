April 15
• William K. Searight, 44, 742 Florida Street, Lexington, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, under 10 dosage units, drug unspecified, Schedule 1 & 2, first offense; trafficking in marijuana, less than 8 oz., first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; third-degree trafficking in controlled substance, under 20 dosage units, drug unspecified, first offense; persistent felony offender I
• Robert P. Upham, 42, 1916 Black Water Church Road, London, possession of firearm by convicted felon; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense
• Daniel Nolan, 41, 809 Black Water Church Road, London, speeding 22 mph over limit; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense
• Shala N. Gregory, 31, 135 Kidd Road, Pine Knot, Ky., theft by unlawful taking or disposition - all others, $500 or more but under $10,000; giving officer false name or address; theft by unlawful taking or disposition - shoplifting under $500; theft of identity of another without consent
• Mary K. Creech, 31, 330 Long Branch Road, London, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; second-degree wanton endangerment
• Donnie B. Robinson, 49, 526 Lamero Cruise Road, East Bernstadt, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Greg E. Sumpter, 37, 418 Dalewood Drive, Erlanger, Ky., flagrant non-support
April 16
• Joseph S. Smith, 38, 34 Mahogany Bay, Keavy, endangering the welfare of a minor
• Joanna M. Mattingly, 31, 841 Hopper Creek Road, London, second-degree escape; probation violation for technical violation
• Rebecca E. Partin, 27, 25 Dickie Jackson Road, Pineville, violation not stated
• Gary Lynn Hammonds, 52, 222 Edwards Street, Kingsport, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Nicholas Scott Carroll, 18, 76 Rocky Branch Road, London, second-degree disorderly conduct; third-degree assault, school employee or school volunteer; third-degree terroristic threatening
April 17
• Austin B. Wagoner, 25, 25 Curry Road, London, disregarding traffic control device - traffic light; no tail lamps; driving on DUI-suspended license, first offense; first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; third-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified; drug paraphernalia - buy/possession
• Megan L. Rethmeyer, 28, 105 Trimble Chapel Road, Prestonsburg, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; third-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Billie L. Calton, 40, 3145 Lily Road, London, fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, no visible injury; third-degree terroristic threatening
• Lee A. Hammack, 36, 1664 Barbourville Street, London, second-degree burglary; public intoxication controlled substances, excludes alcohol
• Anthony W. Shephard, 29, 105633 Johnson Road, Manchester, reckless driving; failure to wear seat belts; no registration plates; no registration receipt; operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, third offense; obstructed vision and/or windshield; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; driving on DUI-suspended license
April 18
• Lance Brian Berwanger, 48, 222 Sowders Lane, London, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol, two counts; third-degree criminal trespassing; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Gregory C. Black, 38, 1280 Brewers Mill Road, Harrodsburg, second-degree disorderly conduct; third-degree criminal mischief; fourth-degree assault, minor injury
April 19
• Ryan K. Houston, 34, address unknown, first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; third-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; prescription controlled substance not in proper container, first offense; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; failure to produce insurance card; rim or frame obscuring lettering on decal on plate; no tail lamps; probation violation for technical violation
• Tiffany N. Hoskins, 29, 1657 Tuttle Road, London, first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, under 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; abused or neglected child - UJC; first-degree fleeing or evading police, on foot; first-degree wanton endangerment
• Steve K. Wagers, 38, 1657 Tuttle Road, London, first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; first-degree fleeing or evading police, on foot; resisting arrest; disarming a police officer; menacing; second-degree disorderly conduct; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; second-degree assault on service animal
• Mabel A. Jenkins/Minton, 28, 106 Vickerson Street, Manchester, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Robert D. Kazee, 42, 400 North Hill Street, London, serving parole violation warrant; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; speeding 20 mph over limit; one headlight; rear license not illuminated; no tail lamps; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, aggravated circumstances, first offense; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; no operators/moped license
• James E. Brown I, 24, 9015 Ten Mile Road, Knoxville, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Angela Scott Miller, 49, 608 Tyler Trail Road, Corbin, theft by unlawful taking or disposition - all others, under $500
April 20
• Georgia N. Osborne, 38, 400 Speedway Drive, Somerset, second-degree disorderly conduct; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; second-degree wanton endangerment; giving officer false identifying information
• Charles O. Shores III, 25, 298 John R. Jones Road, London, first-degree strangulation; first-degree wanton endangerment; fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, minor injury; persistent felony offender II
• Misty Lee Millar, 41, 4808 16th Avenue, Chattanooga, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Charles Coleman Burnette, 57, 299 American Road, Rossville, Ga., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Everett E. Miller, 54, 176 Red Hill Road, Sunbright, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Carl D. Mallory, 28, 91 Sibert Lane, London, fourth-degree assault, no visible injury; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess, two counts; second-degree possession controlled substance, first offense
• James E. Zeo, 43, 231 Levi Road, London, first-degree criminal mischief; theft by unlawful taking or disposition - all others, over $500 but under $10,000
April 21
• Trevor D. Burkhart, 21, 63 Kentucky Hollow Road, London, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol/controlled substance, second offense; failure to dim headlights; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; failure to produce insurance card
• Anthony S. Wood, 45, 188 Orchard Road, East Bernstadt, first-degree indecent exposure, first offense; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; resisting arrest; giving officer false identifying information; serving parole violation warrant
• William I. Overbay, 35, 128 Pearl Street, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance, aggravated circumstances, third offense; failure to or improper signal; operating motor vehicle/motorcycle functioning without ignition interlock device; driving on DUI-suspended license, first offense
• Tommy R. Barton II, 43, 2084 Main Street, Williamsburg, second-degree burglary; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; possession of marijuana
• Jerrad Lee Gilbert, 19, 634 West 5th Street, Corbin, falsely reporting an incident; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol
• Jesse O. Pierce, 52, 242 Lewis Street, Corbin, possession of firearm by convicted felon; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; first-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified, second or greater offense; third-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Anthony W. Barnett, 37, 191 Brush Creek Circle, Mt. Vernon, theft by unlawful taking or disposition - $10,000 or more nut under $1 million; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; persistent felony offender I
• Charolette A. Johnson, 46, 65 Danielle Street, London, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; failure to produce insurance card; no registration receipt
• William H. Petrey, 37, 14010 KY 6, Woodbine, second-degree manslaughter
• Kenneth W. Overbay, 61, 311 South Main Street, Harlan, theft by unlawful taking or disposition - all others, under $500
• Javaston D. Badgett, 32, 2939 Alma Avenue, Knoxville, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Demarkquis Webb, 25, 706 Douglas Boulevard, Corbin, second-degree disorderly conduct; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol
• Michael Wayne Richardson, 52, 32 Knox Road, Ridgecrest, N.C., menacing; third-degree terroristic threatening; second-degree disorderly conduct
