April 17

Alexandria C. Turner, 27, 1414 Rouch Creek Road, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; possession of open alcoholic beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited

Jennifer Riley, 34, North Highway 1223, Corbin, drug court remand

Allyson J. Martin, 36, 415 Cleveland Street, Corbin, drug court remand

John T. Chaney, 33, 28 Mansfield Lane, London, failure to appear in court, two counts; fugitive (warrant not required)

April 18

Chuckie D. Taylor, 39, 22 Heather Court, Barbourville, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); serving bench warrant for court

Michael J. Wagers, 51, 282 Sasser Road, London, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses); assault, fourth-degree dating violence (no visible injury); cruelty to animals -- second-degree; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess

Basel Sterlin Ridner, 39, 425 The Lost Lodge Cabin #4, Somerset, speeding 26 mph or more over speed limit; no operators-moped license; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstances), first offense

Andre S. Triplett, 23, 502 Shackle Road, London, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

April 19

John E. Taylor, 51, 189 Travis Road, London, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

Justin M. Helton, 27, 300 Reams Lane, London, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury

Keera M. Asher, 19, 109 West 10th, London, criminal trespassing -- first-degree; resisting arrest

Melissa A. Campbell, 38, 538 Old Richmond Road, London, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of controlled substance, third-degree -- drug unspecified

April 20

Mario P. Hernandez, 28, 200 Memorial Road, Springfield, TN, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses); disorderly conduct, second-degree; resisting arrest; menacing; immigration detainer

Joshua Lee Wilson, 35, 137 Tackett Spur Road, Lily, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance) first offense; rear license not illuminated; inadequate silencer (muffler); operating on suspended or revoked operators license, two counts; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; serving bench warrant for court

Armando Hernandez, 22, 312 Wilson Street, Springfield, Tennessee, disorderly conduct, second-degree; menacing; resisting arrest; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), first offense; possession of open alcoholic beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited; serving bench warrant for court fugitive (warrant not required)

Joshua Jim Wayne Hoskins, 27, 1516 Vaughn Ridge Road, London, burglary, second-degree; possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine)

Ricky N. North, 55, 165 Echo Valley Road, London, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses); criminal trespassing -- third-degree

April 21

Robert S. Goforth, 44, 2163 East Highway 30, East Bernstadt, strangulation, first-degree; assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence), minor injury; terroristic threatening, third-degree

Matthew P. Shortridge, 33, 48 Greenfield Court, London, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)

Gary M. Tyree, 72, 481 Harness Road, London, stalking, second-degree

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you