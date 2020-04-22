April 17
Alexandria C. Turner, 27, 1414 Rouch Creek Road, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; possession of open alcoholic beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited
Jennifer Riley, 34, North Highway 1223, Corbin, drug court remand
Allyson J. Martin, 36, 415 Cleveland Street, Corbin, drug court remand
John T. Chaney, 33, 28 Mansfield Lane, London, failure to appear in court, two counts; fugitive (warrant not required)
April 18
Chuckie D. Taylor, 39, 22 Heather Court, Barbourville, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); serving bench warrant for court
Michael J. Wagers, 51, 282 Sasser Road, London, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses); assault, fourth-degree dating violence (no visible injury); cruelty to animals -- second-degree; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess
Basel Sterlin Ridner, 39, 425 The Lost Lodge Cabin #4, Somerset, speeding 26 mph or more over speed limit; no operators-moped license; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstances), first offense
Andre S. Triplett, 23, 502 Shackle Road, London, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
April 19
John E. Taylor, 51, 189 Travis Road, London, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Justin M. Helton, 27, 300 Reams Lane, London, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury
Keera M. Asher, 19, 109 West 10th, London, criminal trespassing -- first-degree; resisting arrest
Melissa A. Campbell, 38, 538 Old Richmond Road, London, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of controlled substance, third-degree -- drug unspecified
April 20
Mario P. Hernandez, 28, 200 Memorial Road, Springfield, TN, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses); disorderly conduct, second-degree; resisting arrest; menacing; immigration detainer
Joshua Lee Wilson, 35, 137 Tackett Spur Road, Lily, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance) first offense; rear license not illuminated; inadequate silencer (muffler); operating on suspended or revoked operators license, two counts; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; serving bench warrant for court
Armando Hernandez, 22, 312 Wilson Street, Springfield, Tennessee, disorderly conduct, second-degree; menacing; resisting arrest; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), first offense; possession of open alcoholic beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited; serving bench warrant for court fugitive (warrant not required)
Joshua Jim Wayne Hoskins, 27, 1516 Vaughn Ridge Road, London, burglary, second-degree; possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine)
Ricky N. North, 55, 165 Echo Valley Road, London, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses); criminal trespassing -- third-degree
April 21
Robert S. Goforth, 44, 2163 East Highway 30, East Bernstadt, strangulation, first-degree; assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence), minor injury; terroristic threatening, third-degree
Matthew P. Shortridge, 33, 48 Greenfield Court, London, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Gary M. Tyree, 72, 481 Harness Road, London, stalking, second-degree
