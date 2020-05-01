April 21
Henry Shell, 46, 155 Pawpaw Road, Manchester, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Casey D. Crawford, 28, 33 Springfield Circle, Corbin, assault, second-degree -- domestic violence; unlawful imprisonment -- first-degree; resisting arrest; wanton endangerment -- second-degree; strangulation, first-degree; criminal trespassing -- third-degree
Carolyn Gadd, 65, 107 North Locust, London, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess
Scotty L. Tyree, 52, 130 Redwood Lane, East Bernstadt, violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
April 22
Leanne E. Osias, 21, 2337 Floyd Porter Road, Maryville, TN, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Layton L. McQueen, 37, 145 Hershey Lane, London, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); criminal trespassing -- third-degree; criminal mischief, third-degree; serving bench warrant for court
Crystal L. Whitaker, 36, 194 Pennington Drive, East Bernstadt, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); criminal mischief, third-degree; criminal trespassing -- third-degree
Lindsey B. Spurlock, 22, 10212 East Laurel Road, London, remanded
William L. Allen, 37, 301 East 2nd Street, London, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury
James Everett Zeo, 42, 50 Finley Trailer, #12, London, receiving stolen property, under $10,000; fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot); resisting arrest; non-payment of court costs, fees or fines
Tabitha N. Hooker, 30, 538 Moriah Church Road, London, serving bench warrant for court; flagrant non-support; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500
April 23
Rea J. Moore, 51, 77 Swiss Conley Lane, London, drug court
Jordon K. Luttrell, 26, 103 Loop Road, Liberty, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) no visible injury; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; possession of marijuana
Lonso Hicks, 175 Raymond Ridge Road, Corbin, criminal trespassing -- third-degree; public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Douglas Miracle Jerome, 50, 244 Circle Street, London, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) no visible injury; terroristic threatening, third-degree
April 24
Donald R. Causey, 57, 225 Wilson Street #D, Corbin, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); receiving stolen property under $500
Donnie L. Messer, 45, 3280 Sinking Creek Road, London, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Kimberly N. Hubbard, 33, 769 East Laurel Road, London, disorderly conduct, first-degree; assault, third-degree -- police officer or probation officer; menacing; criminal mischief, third-degree; public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); resisting arrest
Daniel J. McQuire, 62, 85 Ray Overbey Road, London, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury
April 25
Heather L. Baber, 37, 17363 Todd Road, Petersburg, MI, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses)
Tyler Lane Jones, 41 Chan McClure, East Bernstadt, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Gary M. Tyree, 72, 481 Harness Road, London, escape, third-degree
April 26
Steven Lewis Micah, 32, 707 Parker Road, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance,) second offense
Jonathan A. Gray, 29, 300 Reams Lane, London, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, under $500; serving bench warrant for court, two counts
Scott B. Hibbard, 40, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; failure to produce insurance card
April 27
Chester Cody Osborne I, 23, 3163 Pinetop Road, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance,) second offense; improper use of blue lights; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; no operators -- moped license; no registration plates; possession of marijuana; serving bench warrant for court; public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); failure to appear in court
Corrie Beth Terhune, 35, 268 23rd Street, Corbin, criminal possession of forged instrument, third-degree
Daniel Dreyer, 206 1/2 North State Street, Merrile, Wisconsin, alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses)
Katherine Rae Moore, 48, 1219 Happy Hollow Road, Lily, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; possession of open alcohol beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited; resisting arrests
April 28
Hart Rodney Merida, 18, 215 Jaw Road, East Bernstadt, criminal trespassing -- third-degree; no operators-moped license
Mark Gavin Anthony, 28, 296 Chapel Road, East Bernstadt, fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot); resisting arrest; trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree, first offense -- (less than 2 grams methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; flagrant non-support
Timothy B. Hampton, 30, 785 McWhorter Victory Road, London, failure to or improper signal; no operators-moped license; operating on suspended or revoked operators license; fleeing or evading police, second-degree (motor vehicle); fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot); receiving stolen property, $10,000 or more
Katherine Rae Moore, 48, 1195 Jappy Hollow Road, London, disorderly conduct, second-degree; alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses); resisting arrest
Tony Ray Harn, 61, 1026 Skinner Ridge, Columbus, OH, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); terroristic threatening, third-degree
April 29
John Quenton Howard, 44, 623 Cornn Cemetery Road, London, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence), no visible injury; terroristic threatening, third-degree; menacing; alcohol intoxication in a public place (first and second offenses)
Kimberly Dawn Robert, 54, 6476 Keavy Road, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance) first offense; reckless driving; driving on DUI-suspended license -- first offense; serving bench warrant for court, two counts
Karen R. Philpot, 43, 294 A Town Branch Road, Manchester, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
William Layne Forest, 43, 618 Highway 1003, Somerset, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine)
