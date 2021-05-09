April 22
• James L. Muse, 29, 290 Kensee Hollow Road, Williamsburg, murder; first-degree robbery; tampering with physical evidence (transfer from Whitley County)
• Jamie C. Muse, 29, 561 Brush Arbor Road, Williamsburg, murder; first-degree robbery; tampering with physical evidence (transfer from Whitley County)
• Efrain Martinez-Cortez, 35, Hardfield Lane Road, Cottageville, Miss., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Shannon Paul Gibson, 29, 600 Dashaway Road, Greenville, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Dakota William Smith, 24, 538 Old Richmond Road, London, speeding 20 mph over limit; failure to wear seat belts; no registration plates; first-degree fleeing or evading police, motor vehicle; first-degree wanton endangerment; second-degree fleeing or evading police, on foot; resisting arrest; reckless driving; disregarding stop sign; receiving stolen property under $10,000; probation violation for felony offense
April 23
• Kristen R. Miller, 38, 1249 South Main Street, London, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; giving officer false identifying information; first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; third-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified; first-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified, first offense; failure to wear seat belts; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; no registration plates; driving on DUI-suspended license, second offense; operating motor vehicle under influence of controlled substance, second offense; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Anthony G. Taylor, 21, 6384 Barbourville Road, London, first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense
• Vernon E. Denney Jr., 32, 3866 Sand Hill Road, Livingston, Ky., theft by unlawful taking or disposition - auto, $10,000 or more but under $1,000,000
• Brandon S. Estes, 27, 5733 Fall Creek Dock Road, Russellville, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
April 24
• Edward A. Ersting, 34, 985 Blakley Road, London, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense
April 25
• Billy J. Lewis, 41, 415 Sanson Road, Rockyface, Ga., public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; second-degree disorderly conduct; failure to notify address change to Dept. of Transportation; receiving stolen property, under $10,000; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Richard Travis Francione, 38, 40 Sepulvada Blvd., Lily, fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, minor injury; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; third-degree terroristic threatening; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
April 26
• Andy J. Ridener, 28, 1562 Black Diamond Road, Corbin, receiving stolen property, under $10,000; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; theft by unlawful taking or disposition - shoplifting under $500; failure to wear seat belts; improper equipment; chains and lugs on highway; failure of installer/seller to apply tinting label
• Daniel Lee Hatfield, 42, 53 Oak Place, Corbin, operating motor vehicle under influence of controlled substance, aggravated circumstances, third offense; driving on DUI-suspended license, first offense; no operator's/moped license; license to be in possession; no registration receipt; improper registration plate; rear license not illuminated; obstructed vision and/or windshield; failure to wear seat belts; careless driving; excessive window tinting; rim or frame obscuring lettering or deal on plate; improper equipment; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; one headlight; failure to illuminate head lamps
• Sherry Jean Dahms, 40, 123 Cheek Road, London, fugitive from another state - warrant required
• Sharon Ann Wilcox, 52, 3544 Beach Creech Road, Rogerville, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Anthony A. Jones, 43, 1179 East Laurel Road, London, second-degree disorderly conduct; resisting arrest
April 27
• Brendan L. Patrick, 35, 565 West City Dam Road, London, trafficking marijuana, less than 8 oz., first offense; possession of handgun by convicted felon
• Lisa N. Harrison, 32, 305 North Mill Street, London, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Joseph Fred Ore Jr., 48, 670 Standard Avenue, Corbin, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Allen E. Wilder, 38, Rugle Street, 13 Meadows Trailer Park, Corbin, first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; probation violation for felony offense
• Bradley Payton Hefner, 39, 822 Nicky Drive, Seymour, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Jamie R. Messer, 27, 718 McWhorter Road, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition - shoplifting under $500
April 28
• Shawn L. Holt, 32, 300 Reams Lane, London, second-degree criminal trespassing; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol
• Jonathon R. Vaughn, 29, 1370 Court Road, London, second-degree criminal trespassing; harassment, no physical contact; no operator's/moped license; failure to produce insurance card; reckless driving; careless driving; improper registration plate; no registration receipt; permitting operation of motor vehicle with improper registration; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; second-degree disorderly conduct
• Jason D. Peace, 40, 239 Noe Branch Road, Gulston, Ky., fugitive - warrant not required; receiving stolen property, under $10,000; no operator's/moped license; operating motor vehicle under influence alcohol/drugs/etc., first offense; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license, two counts; failure to wear seat belts; no registration receipt; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; failure to produce insurance card; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; serving parole violation warrant
• Joshua L. Wilson, 36, 137 Tackett Spur Road, Lily, first-degree possession of controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Kevin D. Malone, 35, 2790 Philpot Road, London, serving parole violation warrant
• Amanda E. Cox, 38, 3660 New Liberty Road, Williamsburg, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Cobie Rushawn Curry, 36, 3220 Wilson Avenue, Knoxville, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Virgil Leon Crawford, 49, 1137 Delaware, Knoxville, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• William H. Marquez, 39, 397 Mildred Road, McKee, fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, no visible injury; third-degree terroristic threatening
