April 29
• Jacob T. Johnson, 29, 977 Victory Road, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of controlled substance, third offense; driving on DUI-suspended license, aggravated circumstances, first offense; serving parole violation warrant
• Rex Smallwood Jr., 33, 98 Southwind Drive, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition - shoplifting under $500; first-degree criminal possession of forged instrument
• Michael K. Mullins, 40, 675 Memorial Drive, Manchester, flagrant non-support; persistent felony offender II
• Robert D. Taylor, 29, 135 Hershey Lane, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition - auto, $10,000 or more but under $1,000,000
• Tommy E. Vaughn, 42, 510 Sally Little Road, Manchester, third-degree burglary, two counts; first-degree criminal mischief, two counts; possession of burglary tools; theft by unlawful taking or disposition - all others, $500 or more but under $10,000
• Alex Joseph Pedrin Jr., 36, 2275 West Iron Wood Hills Drive, Tuson, Ala., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Jerry L. Miracle, 49, 75 Robert E. Cox Road, Corbin, fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, no visible injury
• Christopher S. Baker, 42, 485 Middleground Way, London, public intoxication controlled substances, excludes alcohol
• Billy R. Pennington, 380 Byble Road, London, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; second-degree disorderly conduct; menacing
April 30
• Michael W. Gross, 45, 152 Orange Blossom Lane, London, fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, no visible injury
• Joseph Boswell, 43, 340 Riverside Loop, Lily, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol
• Tina L. Sawyers, 42, 1890 Langnau Road, London, parole violation for technical violation
• Ronnie L. Helton, 73, Hillside Apartments, Corbin, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Raymond Combs, 37, 100 Nancy Street, Hazard, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Polly M. Brock, 36, 1760 East KY 3094, London, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, under 2 grams, methamphetamine, second or greater offense
• Patrick A. Sizemore Jr., 27, 2238 Fariston Road, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition - $500 or more but under $10,000; theft by unlawful taking or disposition - $10,000 or more but under $1,000,000; theft by unlawful taking or disposition - all others, $500 or more but under $10,000; first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense, two counts; first-degree criminal mischief, two counts; theft by unlawful taking or disposition - auto, $10,000 or more but under $1,000,000
• Dale Burkhart, 56, 119 Boering Drive, London, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, under 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; persistent felony offender I
• George Dewayne Jones, 51, 6053 Hwy. 1232, Gray, failure to or improper signal; failure to wear seat belts; no operator's/moped license; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; failure to produce insurance card; giving officer false identifying information; first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; theft by unlawful taking or disposition - shoplifting, $500 or more but under $10,000; persistent felony offender I; serving parole violation warrant
May 1
• Jonathan A. Cathers, 34, 409 Fairview Street, Corbin, theft by unlawful taking or disposition - firearm; possession of handgun by convicted felon
May 2
• Tammy Renee Cain, 48, 2600 West KY 1376, East Bernstadt, theft by unlawful taking or disposition - auto, $10,000 or more but under $1,000,000; third-degree criminal trespassing
May 3
• Steven L. Belcher, 32, 200 Valley Lane, London, possession of firearm by convicted felon
• Timothy A. Ridner, 38, 73 New Town Road, Stearns, Ky., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Anthony Gray, 47, 706 Fisherman Cove Road, London, first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Matthew R. Shumate, 28, 1737 Parrots Chapel Road, Sevierville, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Cameron P. Cornett, 31, 125 Binder Drive, London, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, second offense; second-degree fleeing or evading police, motor vehicle; failure to produce insurance card; no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure to wear seat belts
May 4
• Glenn Farley, 61, 265 Pleasant View Road, London, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, aggravated circumstances, third offense; no operator's/moped license; license to be in possession; no registration receipt; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; failure to produce insurance card; careless driving; improper equipment; operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, first offense; resisting arrest; failure to wear seat belts; failure to produce insurance card; second-degree disorderly conduct; possession of open alcoholic beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited
• Johnny R. Gregory, 52, 44 Byrd Trailer Park, London, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; first-degree strangulation; fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, minor injury
May 5
• Miranda C. Smith, 27, 1661 Liberty Road, Lexington, first-degree trafficking controlled substance, over 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; first-degree possession controlled substance, heroin, first offense; third-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; prescription controlled substance not in proper container, first offense
• Sherri L. Baker, 45, 1540 Winding Blade Road, East Bernstadt, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance, aggravated circumstances, fourth or greater offense; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; reckless driving; serving bench warrant for court
• Shawn D. Eversole, 29, 567 Bentley Road, East Bernstadt, operating motor vehicle under influence of controlled substance, first offense; license to be in possession; failure to produce insurance card; careless driving
• Christopher L. Robinson, 46, 1626 Lily Road, London, second-degree criminal abuse, child 12 or under
• Kenny Lee Wagers, 24, 1082 Morentown Road, London, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; first-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified, first offense; prescription controlled substance not in proper container, first offense
• Mitchell I. Smith, 52, 44 Byrd Trailer Park, London, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; first-degree strangulation; fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, minor injury
