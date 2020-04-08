April 3

Adam R. Jones, 28, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), second offense; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; reckless driving; serving bench warrant for court, two counts

April 4

Mindi R. Boggs, 24, 25 Texas Avenue, Corbin, menacing; disorderly conduct, second-degree; resisting arrest

Thurman J. Brock Jr., 56, 7491 Turner Apartments, Lily, giving officer false identifying information; disorderly conduct, second-degree; menacing; alcohol intoxication in a public place -- first and second offenses

Cynthia N. McQueen, 61, 1201 JV Road #205, McKee, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (drug unspecified); probation violation (for technical violation); alcohol intoxication in a public place -- first and second offenses

Jason P. Hensley, 38, 1171 California Hollow Road, Gray, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); serving bench warrant for court

Jordan T. Hammock, 24, 1329 O. Johnson Road, London, probation violation (for felony)

April 5

Ray O. Baker, 38, 1401 Burnette Road, London, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree, first offense -- (less than 2 grams methamphetamine); trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 OZ.) first offense; possession of firearm by convicted felon; persistent felony offender I; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; possession of controlled substance, third-degree -- drug unspecified; prescription controlled substance not properly contained, first offense

April 6

Wessly Dean Goforth, 39, 1324 Sallys Branch Road, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- second offense; communication device violation, first offense

Alan Zackary Jones, 25, 1630 Laurel Road, London, assault, fourth-degree dating violence (minor injury)

Shelmarie A. Rose, 52, 76 Hughes Lane, Woodbine, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout

Betty L. Hubbard, 53, 500 Highway 233, Gray, criminal trespassing -- third-degree; possession of marijuana

Gracie K. Gabbard, 46, 433 Liberty Cemetery Road, Corbin, parole violation (for technical violation)

Boonie R. Boone, 54, 1479 Highway 1394, East Bernstadt, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree, first offense -- 2 grams or more methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess

Bradley C. Gregory, 39, 60 Farley Road, East Bernstadt, drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; assault, second-degree

Randall Brian Murray, 58, 1479 Highway 1394, East Bernstadt, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree, first offense -- (2 grams or more methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess

Eddie W. Parsley, 32, 3404 Lagnua Road, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), third offense

Logan F. Szczeblewski, 924 North Main Street, London, menacing; wanton endangerment -- second-degree -- police officer; disorderly conduct, second-degree; resisting arrest

