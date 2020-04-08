April 3
Adam R. Jones, 28, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), second offense; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; reckless driving; serving bench warrant for court, two counts
April 4
Mindi R. Boggs, 24, 25 Texas Avenue, Corbin, menacing; disorderly conduct, second-degree; resisting arrest
Thurman J. Brock Jr., 56, 7491 Turner Apartments, Lily, giving officer false identifying information; disorderly conduct, second-degree; menacing; alcohol intoxication in a public place -- first and second offenses
Cynthia N. McQueen, 61, 1201 JV Road #205, McKee, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (drug unspecified); probation violation (for technical violation); alcohol intoxication in a public place -- first and second offenses
Jason P. Hensley, 38, 1171 California Hollow Road, Gray, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); serving bench warrant for court
Jordan T. Hammock, 24, 1329 O. Johnson Road, London, probation violation (for felony)
April 5
Ray O. Baker, 38, 1401 Burnette Road, London, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree, first offense -- (less than 2 grams methamphetamine); trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 OZ.) first offense; possession of firearm by convicted felon; persistent felony offender I; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; possession of controlled substance, third-degree -- drug unspecified; prescription controlled substance not properly contained, first offense
April 6
Wessly Dean Goforth, 39, 1324 Sallys Branch Road, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- second offense; communication device violation, first offense
Alan Zackary Jones, 25, 1630 Laurel Road, London, assault, fourth-degree dating violence (minor injury)
Shelmarie A. Rose, 52, 76 Hughes Lane, Woodbine, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Betty L. Hubbard, 53, 500 Highway 233, Gray, criminal trespassing -- third-degree; possession of marijuana
Gracie K. Gabbard, 46, 433 Liberty Cemetery Road, Corbin, parole violation (for technical violation)
Boonie R. Boone, 54, 1479 Highway 1394, East Bernstadt, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree, first offense -- 2 grams or more methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess
Bradley C. Gregory, 39, 60 Farley Road, East Bernstadt, drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; assault, second-degree
Randall Brian Murray, 58, 1479 Highway 1394, East Bernstadt, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree, first offense -- (2 grams or more methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess
Eddie W. Parsley, 32, 3404 Lagnua Road, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), third offense
Logan F. Szczeblewski, 924 North Main Street, London, menacing; wanton endangerment -- second-degree -- police officer; disorderly conduct, second-degree; resisting arrest
