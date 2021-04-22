April 7
• Charles M. Smith, 49, 1603 Taylor Bridge Road, London, operating motor vehicle under influence of controlled substances, aggravated circumstances, second offense; rear license not illuminated; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license
• Kimberly Dawn Roberts, 54, 6476 Keavy Road, London, failure to appear; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol
• Jonathan David Johnson, 48, 248 Boone Avenue, London, fourth-degree assault, minor injury, no medical attention
• Brandon D. Cawood, 37, 746 Mt. Zion Road, London, third-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Christy N. Laws, 37, 301 Morgan Street, London, abused or neglected child UJC
• Jeremy D. Fore, 29, homeless, Williamsburg, Ky., first-degree possession controlled substance, heroin, first offense; fugitive from another state, warrant required, non-criminal
• Vivian Jean Fore, 29, 224 Wally Carroll Road, Williamsburg, first-degree possession controlled substance, heroin, first offense; fugitive from another state, misdemeanor
• Dwayne K. Riley, 55, 120 Carson Lane, East Bernstadt, probation violation for technical violation, three counts; flagrant non-support, three counts; serving bench warrant for court
• Levi A. Hulsey, 28, 1061 Parsonage, Madison, Ga., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Donald Glenn Flack, 42, 1504 Oscar Armstrong Road, Knoxville, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Frank M. Che-Adkins, 42, 18050 Goulburn, Detroit, Mich., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Anthony J. Stokes, 46, 130 Treadwell Street, Orangeburg, S.C., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Sean M. Phillips, 28, 16729 Ego Avenue, Eastpoint, Mich., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Corey D. Brown, 34, 1436 Lantana Lane, Knoxville, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Timothy J. Poe I, 54, 2585 Old Alto Highway, Decherd, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Joshua B. Monholland, 35, 200 East Part Way, Gatlinburg, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
April 8
• Bryan N. Mounts, 38, 760 Parker Street, London, receiving stolen property, under $10,000
• Kenny B. Wagers Jr., 22, 27 McWhorter Road, London, first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Ryan G. Wyatt, 34, 1027 Bert Allen Road, London, first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; first-degree possession controlled substance, heroin, first offense; tampering with physical evidence; fourth-degree assault, minor injury; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; resisting arrest
• Daniel L. Asher, 36, 200 Cloud Subdivision, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of controlled substance, first offense; no registration receipt; no registration plates; failure to produce insurance card; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; no operator's/moped license; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense
* Ricky D. Turner, 27, 3017 Maple Grove Road, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition - shoplifting under $500; second-degree fleeing or evading police, on foot; public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol, two counts; third-degree criminal trespassing
• Donnie Allen Smith, 39, address unknown, Manchester, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
April 9
• Kimberly A. Croucher, 32, 116 Golden Street, Rockholds, Ky., rear license not illuminated; no registration plates; failure to produce insurance card; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, under 2 grams, methamphetamine, second or greater offense; third-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 20 but under 120 dosage units, drug unspecified, first offense; second-degree trafficking in controlled substance, under 10 dosage units, Schedule 1 & 2 non-narcotics, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess, two counts; prescription controlled substance not in proper container, first offense; first-degree possession controlled substance, heroin, second offense; tampering with physical evidence; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, second offense
• Charles Robert Mullins, 45, 638 East Laurel Road, London, first-degree possession controlled substance, heroin, first offense; first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, under 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; third-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 20 but under 120 dosage units, drug unspecified, first offense; second-degree trafficking in controlled substance, under 10 dosage units, Schedule 1 & 2 non-narcotics, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; prescription controlled substance not in proper container; second-degree criminal possession of forged instrument; theft by deception, include cold checks, under $500; theft by deception, include cold checks under $10,000; first-degree criminal possession of forged instrument; theft by deception, include cold checks under $10,000, three counts; flagrant non-support
• Lindsey B. Smith-Hamilton, 31, 306 South Ky. Avenue, Corbin, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Cody J. Dickerson, 26, 86 Wren Road, London, menacing; third-degree assault, police officer or probation officer
April 10
• Stephen K. Bennett, 45, 1916 Wolf Creek Road, Williamsburg, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Ronald J. Durham, 38, 321 16th Street, Corbin, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; theft by unlawful taking or disposition - shoplifting under $500
April 11
• Stephen Richard Carpenter, 42, 1826 W. Barbourville Street, London, first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, second offense; third-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified; second-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified; violation of Kentucky EPO/DVO; first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, under 2 grams, methamphetamine, second or greater offense
April 12
• Kimberly Renee Schweingrouber, 52, 282 Sasser Road, London, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol
• Jesse L. Malicoate, 44, 2249 Highway 490, East Bernstadt, fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, no visible injury; public intoxication controlled substances, excludes alcohol
• Mark Collins, 52, Railroad Avenue, Manchester, second-degree disorderly conduct; third-degree criminal mischief; resisting arrest; third-degree criminal trespassing; disarming a peace officer
• Christopher D. Baker, 34, 524 Riverbend Drive, Louden, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Cynthia M. Scott, 43, 2681 Robinson Creek Road, London, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, second offense; no registration receipt; no registration plates; instructional permit violations; failure to produce insurance card; improper display of registration plates; possession of marijuana; failure to wear seat belts
• Randy D. McGhee, 45, 2794 Philpot Road, London, first-degree rape, domestic violence
April 13
• Ashley N. Mullins, 33, 2420 East Highway 30, East Bernstadt, operating motor vehicle under influence of controlled substances, aggravated circumstances, second offense; first-degree wanton endangerment; driving on DUI-suspended license, aggravated circumstances, second offense; endangering the welfare of a minor; failure to use child restraint device in vehicle; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Mary N. Caldwell, 53, 3868 McWhorter Road, London, rear license not illuminated; careless driving; third-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 20 but under 120 dosage units, drug unspecified, first offense; first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - deliver/manufacture; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; second-degree criminal possession of forged instrument; third-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified
• Jerry D. Jones, 41, 1360 West Hwy. 80, Hazard, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Richard E. Thomas, 52, 686 Stable Gate Lane, Florence, Ky., possession of marijuana; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; failure to produce insurance card; no registration receipt; obstructed vision and/or windshield; improper equipment; license to be in possession; driving on DUI-suspended license, first offense; no registration receipt; probation violation, for felony offense
• Kelli A. Wilder, 31, 661 Little Arthur Ridge Road, East Bernstadt, failure to appear
April 14
• Larry C. Couch, 36, 101 Ruggle Street, Barbourville, operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; driving without a license/negligence in accident; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; leaving scene of accident/failure to render aid or assistance
• Deng Ayuel Mayot, 22, 30 Campbell Street, Red Bank Plains, Ky., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Heather K. Alred, 35, 212 Wright Road, Oliver Springs, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Christopher B. Thurman, 24, 111 Springs Way, Newport, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Andrew F. Soloe, 23, 70 Crestview Drive, Sweetwater, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Daniel P. Davis, 43, 1208 East View Lane, Greenville, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Bryan Adams, 54, 6076 Rough Creek Road, London, failure to appear, two counts
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.