April 7
Elvis W. Stamper, 40, 228 Glomawr Stormking Road, Hazard, rape, third-degree; sodomy, third-degree
Tina J. Mullins, 43, 638 East Laurel Road, London, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Bryan T. Slusher, 34, 174 Lovelace, London, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence), minor injury
April 8
Kenneth Scott Patterson, 21, 806 Walnut Road, Lily, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08, (aggravated circumstance), second offense; failure to or improper signal; improper turning; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; trafficking in controlled substance, third-degree, first offense -- (over 120 D.U. drug unspecified)
Trevor S. Johnson, 28, 116 Johnson Lane, Corbin, criminal trespassing -- first-degree; menacing; resisting arrest; public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of controlled substance, second-degree -- drug unspecified; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08, fourth offense or more; driving -- DUI-suspended license (third offense); receiving stolen property, under $10,000
Rikki D. Walden, 30, 620 Dollie Miller Road, East Bernstadt, possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine); possession of controlled substance, third-degree -- drug unspecified
Dallas Wesley Baker, 36, 467 Victory Road, East Bernstadt, no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; improper display of registration plates
Jody L. Rogers, 37, 8614 South US Highway 25, London, drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense, (methamphetamine)
Johnny H. Todd, 48, Somerset, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Heather L. Lebanion/King, 44, 58 Link Drive, Pine Knot, federal prisoner held-in transit/court/serveout
Michael J. Teeguarden, 27, 11 Timberland Circle, Corbin, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury
Jeanne Wilder, 45, 15 Moore Valentine Road, Keavy, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others $500 or more but under $10,000
James Eldrid McCafferty, 35, 2918 North Houston Avenue, Houston, Texas, parole violation (for felony offense)
