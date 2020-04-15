April 9
Drew T. Rucker, 554 KY 1232, Gray, serving bench warrant for court
Abraham P. Flannelly, 25, 8955 Highway 25 West, Williamsburg, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500; serving bench warrant for court
Michael Jason Flannelly, 25, 8955 South Highway 25 West, Williamsburg, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500; criminal trespassing -- third-degree
Kennedy K. Hatfield, 35, 68 Country View Drive, London, serving bench warrant for court
April 10
Kyle D. Maggard, 22, 3009 Maple Grove Road, London, burglary, second-degree; menacing; alcohol intoxication in a public place, (first and second offenses); criminal trespassing -- first-degree; serving bench warrant for court; resisting arrest; disorderly conduct, first-degree
Edward J. Clark, 28, 770 Paris Karr Road, Keavy, fleeing or evading police, second-degree, (on foot); criminal mischief, third-degree; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess, two counts; disorderly conduct, second-degree; possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (drug unspecified), two counts; possession of controlled substance, second-degree -- drug unspecified, two counts; possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (drug unspecified); public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol)
Brandon R. Bryson, 38, 303 Ford Street, Corbin, flagrant non-support
April 11
Christina Renee Surgener, 38, 860 Hawk Ridge Road, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 (aggravated circumstance), first offense; failure to or improper signal
April 12
Andrew N. Diggs, 29, 205 London Avenue, Corbin, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense
Santanna C. Begley, 24, 1461 Laurel River Road, London, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of controlled substance, first-degree, first offense (methamphetamine); drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; criminal trespassing -- third-degree
Jon A. Hyder, 27, 1860 East Pittsburg Church Road, London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $500; public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); serving bench warrant for court
April 13
Allyson J. Martin, 36, 415 Cleveland Street, Corbin, remanded
Joshua R. Gambrel, 31, 15 Cherry Grove Drive, Corbin, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol), two counts; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess; possession of controlled substance, second-degree -- drug unspecified
Lyndsay M. Maxey, 35, 3861 Highway 511 (895 Savoy Clear Creek Road), Williamsburg, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of controlled substance, third-degree -- drug unspecified; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia -- buy/possess
Kayla F. Ray, 26, 1175 Slate Lick Road, Lily, contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; possession of a controlled substance
Kenneth Wayne Thompson II, 34, 70 Village Street; London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., .08 -- first offense; no operators-moped license; failure to wear seatbelts
Jennifer O. Maggard, 38, 27 Finley Trailer Park, London, public intoxication -- controlled substance (excludes alcohol); resisting arrest
