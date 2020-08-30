• Paul Anthony Bice, 36, 7205 Afton Dr., Knoxville, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Zachary Todd Bowling, 26, 1624 Pine Top Road, London, failure to wear seat belts; reckless driving; improper start from parked position; license to be in possession; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; prescription controlled substance not in proper container, first offense; improper registration plate; no registration receipt
• Corey Brent Buckner, 31, 138 Rhea St., Newport, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Jeremy D. Caldwell, 32, 601 Raintree St., Manchester, first-degree trafficking controlled substance, under 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; trafficking in marijuana, less than 8 oz., first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Oscar Joseph Calhoun, 34, 12258 Riverfront, Belfrey, Ky., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Thomas A. Carr, 28, 72 Appaloosa Trail, Corbin, reported in
• Eric Wayne Collins, 34, address unknown, London, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Derek J. Davenport,35, 812 Sourwood Dr., Gatlinburg, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Tara J. Davis, 37, 310 Pleasure View, London, first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Steven R. Farris, 29, 52 Cecilia Dr., London, failure to wear seat belts; giving officer false identifying information; first-degree assault; fraudulent use of credit card, $10,000 or more
• Toby L. Gray, 38, 209 Hart Rd., Corbin, remanded from drug court
• Charles Lee Hensley, 40, 138 Cherry Avenue, Corbin, reported in
• Luke Holbrook, 50, 2101 Turkey Creek, Hallie, Ky., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Courtni A. Johnson, 42, 2527 Jeff Creek, Flat Lick, Ky., failure to appear
• Ranger S. Lacy, 43, homeless, Fayetteville, Ark., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Dorsey Eugene McGahee, 42, 810 Bell Vista Ave., Chattanooga, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Christopher Azzle Moore, 41, 79 Mudlick Branch, Kite, Ky., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• John Morals-Lopez, 27, 2812 Floral Rd., Lakeworth, Fla., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Ronnie D. Osborne Jr., 25, 220 E. 4th St., London, public intoxication controlled substances, excludes alcohol; theft by unlawful taking or disposition- all others, under $500
• Michael Shane Rayburn, 38, address unknown, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Mark H. Saylor, 27, 85 Mill Creek Rd., Corbin, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, aggravated circumstances, first offense; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; fourth-degree assault, minor injury; failure to wear seat belts
• Aaron Matthew Siebold, 38, 2717 Georgetown Dr., Cleveland, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Wesley B. Varga, 41, 155 Bonanza Trail, Corbin, reported in
• Brooks Wagers, 47, 265 Wagers Rd., Corbin, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, first offense; license to be in possession; failure to produce insurance card; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; no rear view mirror; no registration plates; no registration receipt; failure to wear seat belts; possession of open alcoholic beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited
• Marcus S. Woods, 47, 10410 Johnson Rd., London, failure to wear seat belts, two counts; driving motor vehicle using hand-held mobile device; failure to produce insurance card, two counts; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, first offense; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense, two counts; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess, two counts; possession of handgun by convicted felon, two counts; possession of marijuana, two counts; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license, two counts; driving motor vehicle using hand-held mobile telephone; operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, second offense
Aug. 11
• Kenneth W. Adams III, 28, 1340 Maple Grove Rd., London, operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; third-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified, two counts; possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; fourth-degree assault, no visible injury; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol/drugs/etc., first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; speeding 15 mph over limit
• Lance Robert Barrett, 31, 2106 London Dock Rd., London, one headlight; rear license not illuminated; failure to wear seat belts; driving DUI-suspended license, aggravated circumstances, first offense; fourth-degree assault; unauthorized use of motor vehicle, first offense; driving on suspended or revoked operator's license, first offense; failure to wear seat belts; obstructed vision and/or windshield; careless driving
• Danny R. Bledsoe, 36, 185 Price Hollow, Rogersville, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Miranda Renee Broughton, 28, 198 Grimes Rd., London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition - shoplifting under $500
• Brandon John Broughton, 31, 198 Grimes Rd., London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition - shoplifting under $500
• Christian A. Coots, 28, 656 Craigs Creek Rd., London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition - all others, over $500 but under $10,000
• Johnny H. Davis, 39, 1524 Carter Road, Decatur, Ga., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Jason Kyle Dullsworth, 885 Robertson Rd., Chuckey, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• David R. Dunlap Jr., 330 Ridgeview Dr., Oliver Springs, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Robert G. Edwards, 55, 1582 Chestoa Pike, Erwin, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Loretta J. Eversole, 40, 60 O'Johnson Rd., London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition - over $500 but under $10,000
• Derrick Warren Feltner, 33, 1660 County Farm Rd., London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition - all others, $500; failure to wear seat belts; no registration plates; no registration receipt
• Peter Scott Hait, 44, 524 Pine Grove Rd., London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, aggravated circumstances, first offense; no registration plates; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; possession of open alcoholic beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited
• Cedric M. Hardy, 28, 2886 Alston Dr., Atlanta, Ga., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Sunshine Renee Herrin, 35, 384 Northern Crossing, Eubank, Ky., first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; possession of handgun by convicted felon
• Lashawn L. Johnson, 37, 1633 Maple View Rd., Knoxville, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Marshall B. Kilgore, 47, 531 South U.S. 25-W, London, third-degree criminal trespassing
• Joseph Donald Lee King, 37, 402 E. Ash St., Lafollette, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Cassandra Luna, 41, 617 Ward Cemetery Rd., London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition - shoplifting under $500; theft by unlawful taking or disposition - all others under $500
• Paul Bruce Mathews, 62, 282 Cane Branch Rd., London, third-degree terroristic threatening; alcohol intoxication in a public place, first/second offense; resisting arrest; second-degree disorderly conduct; speeding 26 mph or more over speed limit; leaving scene of accident/failure to render aid or assistance; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; reckless driving
• Jody Gordon Melton, 34, 387 O'Johnson Rd., London, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; operating motor vehicle under the influence of controlled substance, aggravated circumstances, first offense
• Marc Mims, 29, 1691 Valecia Rd., Decatur, Ga., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Michael Ray Queen, 43, 400 Murray Road, Knoxville, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Joshua T. Rader, 25, 42 Rader Ridge Rd., London, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol
• Justin C. Richardson, 28, 446 McInturf Springs Rd., Erwin, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Richard Zane Sewell, 37, 170 Oscar Carter Rd., Somerset, reckless driving; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, second offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess, two counts; possession of handgun by convicted felon; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; possession of marijuana; rear license not illuminated; excessive windshield/window tinting; failure to produce insurance card
• Rasheed D. Shelton, 27, 37 Floral Green, Greenville, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Daniel Joseph Sisk, 22, 650 Epley Rd., Newport, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Courtney J. Sneed, 24, 923 Holback St., Erwin, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Jason E. Stout, 40, 3281 Fall Branch Rd., Mountain City, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• James A. Wagers, 42, 135 Cardinal Hill Rd., London, theft by unlawful taking or disposition - shoplifting under $500, two counts
Aug. 12
• Dakota B. Arnold, 24, 606 Keavy Rd., London, first-degree trafficking controlled substance, under 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; serving bench warrant for court
• William Craig Baker, 31, 465 Jones Knob Rd., Somerset, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/controlled substances, aggravated circumstances, first offense; no tail lamps
• Charles Dale Blanton, 50, 425 Riverbend Rd., London, theft of services
• Melissa Ann Campbell, 38, 22 E.B. Gross Rd., London, public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol
• Michael S. Cunigan, 32, 302 Walnut Rd., London, serving parole violation warrant; failure to produce insurance card
• Vernon A. Emler, 36, 14 Laurel Whitley Rd., Lily, serving parole violation warrant; failure to or improper signal; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; improper equipment
• Shala Gregory, 30, 136 Raider Way, Stearns, Ky., theft by unlawful taking or disposition - all others, over $500, under $10,000; giving officer false name or address
• Mack E. Jones, 39, 284 Hwy. 904 East, Williamsburg, Ky., rear license not illuminated; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; failure to wear seat belts; possession of handgun by convicted felon; possession of controlled substance; possession of marijuana; first-degree trafficking controlled substance, under 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; parole violation for technical violation
• Chadd A. Martin, 34. 96 Davenport Ln., Lily, first-degree fleeing or evading police, motor vehicle; first-degree fleeing or evading police, on foot; first-degree wanton endangerment, police officer; first-degree wanton endangerment; speeding 25 mph or more over speed limit; leaving scene of accident/failure to render aid or assistance; operating on suspended or revoked operator's license; reckless driving
• Stephanie Ann McCall, 50, 237 Memorial Parkway, Bellvue, Ky., third-degree criminal trespass; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Corie Dale McDaniel, 22, 269 South U.S. 25 Hwy. 26, Corbin, third-degree criminal abuse - child 12 or under
• Jarvis Shane Mosley, 43, 403 Disney Dr., London, failure to wear seat belts; failure to notify address change to Dept. of Transportation; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense
• Freddie Scalf, 60, 518 Norwood Dr., London, first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; third-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified; no registration plates; no registration receipt; improper display of registration plates; failure to produce insurance card; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle ; unapproved or no eye protective device ( motorcycle); regulations for operating and riding motorcycles; improper equipment
• Perry M. Waddle, 56, 3286 Hawk Creek Rd., London, contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order
• Brooks Wagers, 47, 265 Wagers Rd., London, parole violation for technical violation
Aug. 13
• Roger D. Abner, 43, 963 Slate Ridge Church Rd., Lily, first-degree criminal abuse - child 12 or under
• Joseph Ryan Baker, 47, 460 Topton Rd., London, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, under 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; resisting arrest; receiving stolen property, under $10,000
• Joshua N. Baker, 26, no address listed, theft by unlawful taking or disposition - shoplifting, $500 or more but under $10,000; second-degree fleeing or evading police, on foot; person 18 or over distributing cigarettes or tobacco products to minor; resisting arrest; second-degree disorderly conduct
• Allen D. Beard, 51, 333 Church St., Worthville, Ky., violation not stated
• Jeffery Kyle Blanton, 48, 425 Riverbend Rd., London, second-degree criminal abuse; theft of motor vehicle registration plate
• Angelica M. Brown, 48, 50 Boggs Rd., Lily, alcohol intoxication in a public place, first/second offenses
• Melissa R. Cornett, 44, 109 Boggs Rd., Lily, first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; first-degree criminal abuse - child 12 or under; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; serving bench warrant for court
• Candice S. Davidson, 31, 963 Slate Ridge Church Rd., Lily, first-degree criminal abuse - child 12 or under
• Patricia Ann Hatton, 34, 272 Green Lake Rd., Corbin, first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Ronnie L. Lawson, 53, 2811 W. Pine Hill Rd., London, serving bench warrant for court
• Jasper N. McQueen, 58, 609 Haley Ridge Rd., London, serving bench warrant for court
• Stacey Marie Padgett, 32, 174 Red Bird Lane, London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, first offense; careless driving
• Jerry Wayne Robinson, 45, 95 Sharon Ct., London, serving bench warrant for court; third-degree rape; third-degree sodomy; promoting a minor (under 16) in sex performance
• David Ray Robinson, 46, 460 Topton Rd., London, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Sonya A. Rogers, 38, 181 Abutment Rd., London, first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Davan R. Smith, 41, 8433 Somerset Rd., London, serving bench warrant for court
• Joseph A. Smith, 53, 101 Boggs Rd., Lily, first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Crystal Sue Taylor, 41, 265 Tim Bowman Dr., London, first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense
Aug. 14
• Jonathan B. Aloisio, 45, 3661 Old State Rd., Limestone, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Joshua P. Baker, 26, 1248 Topton Rd., Lily, first-degree criminal trespass; theft by unlawful taking or disposition - shoplifting under $500
• Christal Gale Bean, 42, 108 E. Price Rd., Oak Ridge, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Andrew D. Bizzell, 28, 405 Betty St., Johnson City, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• David Denver Brannon, 32, 180 Pine Grove School Rd., London, violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
• Corrie Ann Bush, 41, 9796 South Lick Creek Rd., Lyles, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Caitlyn Mary Correll, 29, 1085 Old Salem School Rd., London, drug paraphernalia - buy/possess; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense
• Adriana E. Crean, 42, 49 Prewitt Rd.,Woodbine, Ky., serving bench warrant for court, two counts
• Charles R. Doneghy, 31, 116 Laning Court, Louisville, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Robbie Lee English, 53, 133 Spar Mill Rd., Erwin, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Desmond Gregory, 34, 103 Peregrine Dr., Vine Grove, Ky., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Eddie Lee Hagerman, 29, 2717 South Rome St., Johnson City, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Andrea Lateia House, 36, 366 Hopkins Cemetery Rd., London, operating motor vehicle under the influence of controlled substances, second offense; driving on DUI-suspended license, first offense; possessing license when privileges are revoked; second-degree possession controlled substances, drug unspecified; giving officer false identifying information; reckless driving; prescription controlled substance not in proper container, first offense
• Lance Howard Hugley, 29, 515 Pardee St., Johnson City, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Scott Galen Linville, 26, 1408 Copper Creek, Lexington, first-degree unlawful access to computer
• Quintana Lazero Martinez, 26, 9726 Oaks St., Tampa, Fla., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Judith A. Meadors, 59, 74 Boyd White Rd. Williamsburg, federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Randy Lee Mercer, 51, 86 Laws Rd., Greenville, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Christopher Shawn Mills, 39, 241 Braxton Lane, Lily, second-degree possession controlled substance, drug unspecified; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Jordan Mark Ponder, 1726 Dave Buck Rd., Johnson City, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Marissa Dee Rodriguez, 42, 228 Hodge Lane, London, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense
• Jennifer Frances Skwarka, 37, 203 Hillcrest Dr., Greenville, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
• Willie Justin Tilson, 34, 111 Justin Ave., Erwin, Tenn., federal prisoner held in transit/court/serveout
Aug. 15
• Daniel L. Collett, 28, 5 Saffron Dr., Essie, Ky., failure to appear; alcohol intoxication in a public place, first/second offense
• Edward A. Ernsting, 34, 324 W. 16th St., Corbin, obstructed vision and/or windshield; improper equipment; no registration plates; failure to produce insurance card; failure to or improper signal
• Jamie N. Howard, 39, 140 Ravenwood Circle, London, failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor
• Natasha Elizabeth McClure, 35, 111 Cotton Ave., Stanford, Ky., public intoxication controlled substance, excludes alcohol; no registration receipt; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense; failure to produce insurance card
• Patricia Ann Reeves, 52, 566 Granny's Branch, Manchester, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 10 dosage units, drug unspecified, first offense; second-degree trafficking in controlled substance, over 20 dosage units, drug unspecified; prescription controlled substance not in proper container, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Faith E. Reynolds, 35, 89 Childers Rd., Williamsburg, theft by unlawful taking or disposition - shoplifting under $500; fraudulent use of credit card, under $500 within 6 month period; theft/receipt of stolen credit/debit card (1 card)
• Christian E. Shrader, 20, 1275 Lily Rd., Lily, possession of marijuana; first-degree possession controlled substance, methamphetamine, first offense; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Shawn Wesley Smallwood, 43, 504 Walnut Ave., Corbin, failure to appear
• Michael Lee Stephens, 42, 8110 Scrubgrass Rd., Danville, public intoxication controlled substances, excludes alcohol; first-degree trafficking controlled substances, heroin, first offense; first-degree trafficking controlled substances, over 2 grams, methamphetamine, first offense; importing heroin; drug paraphernalia - buy/possess
• Marty W. Stewart, 43, 59 Copely Lane, Lily, fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, no visible injury; second-degree disorderly conduct
• Alicia R. Villarreal, 38, 145 Birch Creek, East Bernstadt, second-degree arson
